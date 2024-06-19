San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes will take on Portland Timbers in MLS at the PayPal Park on Wednesday.

Portland Timbers find themselves in no man's land as they are 10th in the standings after 18 matches. However, San Jose Earthquakes will be desperate for a win to climb up from the bottom of the table. The hosts have won just three out of their 17 matches so far and are winless in their last six games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date: June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

The home team is currently without Daniel and Jamar Ricketts, while Bruno Valdez is doubtful at this time. They are desperate for points to get off the bottom of the table and will be hoping the rest of the squad can turn up and perform.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Yarbrough; Marie, Valdez, Rodrigues, Beason; Tsakiris, Yueill; Pellegrino, Lopez, Espinoza; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcinkowski, Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Wilson, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Munie, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls Midfielders: Gruezo, Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Tsakiris, Mendoza, Baldisimo, Medina Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Cowell

Portland Timbers team news

Diego Chara will make his return for the visiting team after serving a recent suspension, which could lead to a potential change in the starting lineup.

However, they will be without Maxime Crepeau and Kamal Miller due to international duty.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Zuparic, McGraw, Bravo; Williamson, Paredes; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Antony

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno Forwards: Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/05/24 Portland Timbers 4 - 2 SJ Earthquakes MLS 15/02/24 Portland Timbers 0 - 1 SJ Earthquakes Friendly 21/09/23 Portland Timbers 2 - 1 SJ Earthquakes MLS 23/07/23 Portland Timbers 2 - 0 SJ Earthquakes Leagues Cup 18/06/23 SJ Earthquakes 0 - 0 Portland Timbers MLS

Useful links