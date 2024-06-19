San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

San Jose Earthquakes will take on Portland Timbers in MLS at the PayPal Park on Wednesday.
Portland Timbers find themselves in no man's land as they are 10th in the standings after 18 matches. However, San Jose Earthquakes will be desperate for a win to climb up from the bottom of the table. The hosts have won just three out of their 17 matches so far and are winless in their last six games.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers kick-off time
|Date:
|June 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|PayPal Park
The match will be played at PayPal Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
San Jose Earthquakes team news
The home team is currently without Daniel and Jamar Ricketts, while Bruno Valdez is doubtful at this time. They are desperate for points to get off the bottom of the table and will be hoping the rest of the squad can turn up and perform.
San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Yarbrough; Marie, Valdez, Rodrigues, Beason; Tsakiris, Yueill; Pellegrino, Lopez, Espinoza; Ebobisse
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marcinkowski, Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa, Jackson
|Defenders:
|Marie, Wilson, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Munie, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls
|Midfielders:
|Gruezo, Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Tsakiris, Mendoza, Baldisimo, Medina
|Forwards:
|Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Cowell
Portland Timbers team news
Diego Chara will make his return for the visiting team after serving a recent suspension, which could lead to a potential change in the starting lineup.
However, they will be without Maxime Crepeau and Kamal Miller due to international duty.
Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Zuparic, McGraw, Bravo; Williamson, Paredes; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Antony
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Muse, Pantemis
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala
|Midfielders:
|Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
|Forwards:
|Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/05/24
|Portland Timbers 4 - 2 SJ Earthquakes
|MLS
|15/02/24
|Portland Timbers 0 - 1 SJ Earthquakes
|Friendly
|21/09/23
|Portland Timbers 2 - 1 SJ Earthquakes
|MLS
|23/07/23
|Portland Timbers 2 - 0 SJ Earthquakes
|Leagues Cup
|18/06/23
|SJ Earthquakes 0 - 0 Portland Timbers
|MLS