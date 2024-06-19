This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
PayPal Park
San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes will take on Portland Timbers in MLS at the PayPal Park on Wednesday.

Portland Timbers find themselves in no man's land as they are 10th in the standings after 18 matches. However, San Jose Earthquakes will be desperate for a win to climb up from the bottom of the table. The hosts have won just three out of their 17 matches so far and are winless in their last six games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date:June 19, 2024
Kick-off time:10.30 pm ET
Venue:PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

The home team is currently without Daniel and Jamar Ricketts, while Bruno Valdez is doubtful at this time. They are desperate for points to get off the bottom of the table and will be hoping the rest of the squad can turn up and perform.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Yarbrough; Marie, Valdez, Rodrigues, Beason; Tsakiris, Yueill; Pellegrino, Lopez, Espinoza; Ebobisse

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Marcinkowski, Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa, Jackson
Defenders:Marie, Wilson, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Munie, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls
Midfielders:Gruezo, Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Tsakiris, Mendoza, Baldisimo, Medina
Forwards:Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Cowell

Portland Timbers team news

Diego Chara will make his return for the visiting team after serving a recent suspension, which could lead to a potential change in the starting lineup.

However, they will be without Maxime Crepeau and Kamal Miller due to international duty.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Zuparic, McGraw, Bravo; Williamson, Paredes; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Antony

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Muse, Pantemis
Defenders:Araujo, Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala
Midfielders:Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
Forwards:Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/05/24Portland Timbers 4 - 2 SJ EarthquakesMLS
15/02/24Portland Timbers 0 - 1 SJ EarthquakesFriendly
21/09/23Portland Timbers 2 - 1 SJ EarthquakesMLS
23/07/23Portland Timbers 2 - 0 SJ EarthquakesLeagues Cup
18/06/23SJ Earthquakes 0 - 0 Portland TimbersMLS

Useful links

