San Diego Wave vs Gotham FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will take on Gotham in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

Only a point separates these two teams after seven rounds of the new league season. Both teams have won two out of their last five matches, but seventh-placed Gotham are likely to be more confident ahead of the game as they are chasing a third consecutive victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Diego Wave FC vs Gotham FC kick-off time

Date:May 12, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Match highlights will be avalabe on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC team news

Melanie Barcenas (hip) and Naomi Girma (thigh) remain sidelined and will be unavailable for selection due to injuries.

With an otherwise fit squad with no fresh injury concerns, San Diego Wave will be looking to climb up the standings with a win.

San Diego Wave FC predicted XI: Sheridan, Wesley, Westphal, Torpey, Enge, Colaprico, Ascanio, McCaskill, Shaw, Sanchez, Carusa.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sheridan, Beall, Messner
Defenders:Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Enge, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal
Midfielders:Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico
Forwards:Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett

Gotham FC team news

Gotham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against San Diego Wave.

They will be confident of getting their third win in a row in the NWSL.

Gotham predicted XI: Berger, Bruninha, Nighswonger, Hiatt, Lopez, Lavelle, Sheehan, Sonnett, González, Williams, Ryan.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger
Defenders:Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López
Midfielders:Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly
Forwards:González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/03/24Gotham FC 0 - 1 San Diego WaveNCC
20/08/23San Diego Wave 2 - 1 Gotham FCNWSL
05/06/23Gotham FC 0 - 1 San Diego WaveNWSL
20/06/22Gotham FC 0 - 3 San Diego WaveNWSL
08/05/22San Diego Wave 4 - 0 Gotham FCNWSL

Useful links

