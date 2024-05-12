San Diego Wave vs Gotham FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will take on Gotham in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

Only a point separates these two teams after seven rounds of the new league season. Both teams have won two out of their last five matches, but seventh-placed Gotham are likely to be more confident ahead of the game as they are chasing a third consecutive victory.

San Diego Wave FC vs Gotham FC kick-off time

Date: May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Match highlights will be avalabe on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC team news

Melanie Barcenas (hip) and Naomi Girma (thigh) remain sidelined and will be unavailable for selection due to injuries.

With an otherwise fit squad with no fresh injury concerns, San Diego Wave will be looking to climb up the standings with a win.

San Diego Wave FC predicted XI: Sheridan, Wesley, Westphal, Torpey, Enge, Colaprico, Ascanio, McCaskill, Shaw, Sanchez, Carusa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Enge, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett

Gotham FC team news

Gotham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against San Diego Wave.

They will be confident of getting their third win in a row in the NWSL.

Gotham predicted XI: Berger, Bruninha, Nighswonger, Hiatt, Lopez, Lavelle, Sheehan, Sonnett, González, Williams, Ryan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger Defenders: Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly Forwards: González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/03/24 Gotham FC 0 - 1 San Diego Wave NCC 20/08/23 San Diego Wave 2 - 1 Gotham FC NWSL 05/06/23 Gotham FC 0 - 1 San Diego Wave NWSL 20/06/22 Gotham FC 0 - 3 San Diego Wave NWSL 08/05/22 San Diego Wave 4 - 0 Gotham FC NWSL

