San Diego Wave vs Gotham FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

San Diego Wave will take on Gotham in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.
Only a point separates these two teams after seven rounds of the new league season. Both teams have won two out of their last five matches, but seventh-placed Gotham are likely to be more confident ahead of the game as they are chasing a third consecutive victory.
San Diego Wave FC vs Gotham FC kick-off time
|Date:
|May 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Match highlights will be avalabe on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
San Diego Wave FC team news
Melanie Barcenas (hip) and Naomi Girma (thigh) remain sidelined and will be unavailable for selection due to injuries.
With an otherwise fit squad with no fresh injury concerns, San Diego Wave will be looking to climb up the standings with a win.
San Diego Wave FC predicted XI: Sheridan, Wesley, Westphal, Torpey, Enge, Colaprico, Ascanio, McCaskill, Shaw, Sanchez, Carusa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, Beall, Messner
|Defenders:
|Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Enge, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal
|Midfielders:
|Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico
|Forwards:
|Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett
Gotham FC team news
Gotham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against San Diego Wave.
They will be confident of getting their third win in a row in the NWSL.
Gotham predicted XI: Berger, Bruninha, Nighswonger, Hiatt, Lopez, Lavelle, Sheehan, Sonnett, González, Williams, Ryan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger
|Defenders:
|Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López
|Midfielders:
|Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly
|Forwards:
|González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/03/24
|Gotham FC 0 - 1 San Diego Wave
|NCC
|20/08/23
|San Diego Wave 2 - 1 Gotham FC
|NWSL
|05/06/23
|Gotham FC 0 - 1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|20/06/22
|Gotham FC 0 - 3 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|08/05/22
|San Diego Wave 4 - 0 Gotham FC
|NWSL