San Diego Padres 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres MLB games anywhere in the United States.

Yuki Matsui, Manuel Machado, and the rest of the Padres wrapped up the 2024 regular season on a high note, finishing with an impressive 93-69 record. Their strong performance earned them a spot in the MLB playoffs, where they clinched the NL Wild Card with a victory over the Braves. However, their postseason journey came to an end in the NLDS as they fell to the Dodgers, dashing their World Series dreams this year.

Will the Padres bounce back even stronger in 2025? Only time will reveal what’s in store. Local fans can stay tuned to the action next season and explore the best live TV streaming options to catch all the Padres games on national and regional networks.

San Diego Padres 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Friday, February 21 Opponents vs. Seattle Mariners Stadium Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona TV Channel MLB Productions, PADRES.TV Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, MLB.TV

San Diego Padres regular season schedule

How to watch the San Diego Padres MLB games in the San Diego, California area

Even after MLB took control of producing and distributing the locally broadcast Padres games midway through last season—when Bally Sports failed to make a rights fees payment—San Diego fans still don't have a single, consolidated way to watch games. Most of the Padres games in the local market this season have been aired by MLB, with broadcasts available through DirecTV (channel 694-3), AT&T Uverse (channel 781), Cox (channel 4), and Spectrum (channel 305).

For those without a cable plan, the Padres.TV streaming package offers an alternative for in-market viewing. This plan is priced at $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire season. Unlike a standard MLB TV subscription, it removes blackout restrictions for local fans and is focused solely on the Padres games aired in the region. In-market viewers can also access the games through another streaming service, available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

On a national level, you can watch the Padres on networks like MLB Network, Fox, ESPN, ESPN+, and Apple TV+. Out-of-market fans can access live PADRES.TV games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS.

How to watch the San Diego Padres MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Padres games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the San Diego Padres MLB games without cable

Service Padres.TV MLB Network Fox ESPN ESPN Plus DIRECTV STREAM ($86.99) ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - Fubo ($94.99) ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ - Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ - YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ - ESPN Plus - - - - ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream San Diego Padres games live and how to enjoy Padres baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch San Diego Padres on DIRECTV STREAM

Although it comes with a hefty price tag, the DIRECTV STREAM is perfect for Padres superfans.

DIRECTV STREAM provides an excellent way to catch San Diego Padres games broadcast on Fox, ESPN, and MLB Network. Additionally, you can watch local Padres coverage on DIRECTV STREAM channel 694. To maximize your MLB viewing experience, the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier packages are your best options. For fans outside the local broadcast region, an additional subscription or service may be required to watch all MLB games.

Sports enthusiasts will appreciate that DIRECTV STREAM also includes popular channels like NFL Network, NBA TV, MotorTrend, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and Fox Sports 2 (FS2). Plus, the platform offers unlimited DVR storage across all plans, ensuring you never miss a game or show. It's the go-to option for those who don’t want to miss a single pitch. The plan also unlocks over 70 additional channels and a growing library of live and on-demand content.

How to watch San Diego Padres on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, Fubo caters heavily to sports fans, offering more sports-focused content than many of its competitors. The platform includes local Padres games through Padres.TV, which are typically only accessible via cable or DIRECTV STREAM. It doesn't carry TBS and TNT so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Padres games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

With Fubo, you can enjoy channels like NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, ESPNEWS, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and Court Sports Network, covering both professional and collegiate sports. For those looking for even more coverage, the Sports Lite add-on expands your options to include MLB Network, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Every plan also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, ensuring you never miss a game or your favorite sports highlights. Fubo features a wide selection of sports networks for fans of various leagues. Subscribers can choose from Pro, Elite, and Premier plans to find a package that suits both their viewing preferences and budget.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Padres games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a free trial to test it out.

How to watch San Diego Padres MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Padres games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast PADRES.TV games. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $76.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Padres games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch San Diego Padres MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry San Diego Padres games on PADRES.TV. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream Padres games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch San Diego Padres on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Padres game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch San Diego Padres on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

MLB.TV provides access to out-of-market games, and fans in the San Diego area can also enjoy Padres games without blackouts (with exceptions for nationally exclusive broadcasts). A yearly subscription for MLB.TV All Teams + PADRES.TV is priced at $199.99, while a monthly plan is also available for added flexibility. For those solely interested in Padres.TV, it's offered separately for $99.99. Catch all the Padres action in San Diego without blackouts (again, subject to national exclusivity rules).

For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch San Diego Padres anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Padres games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Padres fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.