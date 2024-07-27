Salford vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the friendly match between Salford City and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Salford City will face Everton in a pre-season friendly at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday.

Everton were held 3-3 by Sligo Rovers in their last outing and will be looking to get much-needed minutes under the belt before the start of the new season. Salford are heading into their sixth pre-season fixture, and they are unbeaten so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Salford City vs Everton kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Peninsula Stadium

The match will be played at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Salford City vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Salford City team news

Salford City's impressive pre-season performances mean fans can expect a similar lineup to the one that defeated Warrington Town.

Marcus Dackers, who netted twice in their last game, is anticipated to lead the attack once again.

Salford predicted XI: Jones; Edwards, Negru, Chester, Garbutt; Lund, Humbles; Chesters, Woodburn, N'Mai; Dackers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jones Defenders: Negru, Tilt, Berkoe, Garbutt, Shephard, Edwards Midfielders: Ashley, Watson, Lund, Davies, Chesters, N'Mai, Woodburn Forwards: Stockton, McAleny, Luamba, Dackers

Everton team news

Amadou Onana will be a notable absentee from the midfield after he joined Aston Villa recently.

Everton used two different lineups in each half in their last outing and Sean Dyche is likely to follow a similar approach for this match.

Everton predicted XI: Virginia; Coleman, Onyango, Keane, Campbell; Gueye, Doucoure, Metcalfe; McNeil, Maupay, Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virgínia, Crellin, Tyrer Defenders: Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, Young, Mykolenko, Coleman, Branthwaite Midfielders: Doucouré, Alli, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam Forwards: McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Maupay, Beto, Chermiti, Lindstrøm

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2020 Everton 3-0 Salford City League Cup

Useful links