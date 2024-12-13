How to watch Rutgers vs Seton Hall NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs Seton Hall NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will square off against the Seton Hall Pirates to start a high-voltage NCAAM battle on December 14, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Seton Hall scores 60.1 points per game, while Rutgers scores an impressive 79.7 points each game (PPG).

The Scarlet Knights additionally collect a few more rebounds than the Pirates (33.2 rebounds per game and 31.1 rebounds per game).

Rutgers also moves the ball better than Seton Hall, with 14.1 assists for each game (APG) compared to Seton Hall's 11.5 APG.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Seton Hall Pirates NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Seton Hall Pirates: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Seton Hall Pirates will meet in an epic NCAAM action on December 14, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Jersey Mike’s Arena, in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike’s Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Seton Hall Pirates on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Seton Hall Pirates live on:

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Seton Hall Pirates play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news

Dylan Harper scores 23.2 points for each game (PPG) and shoots 51.3 percent from the field along with 77.1 percent from the free throw line.

Ace Bailey grabs 7.1 rebounds each game (RPG), which includes 5.8 rebounds for defense (DRPG) and 1.4 rebounds for offense (ORPG).

Lathan Sommerville helps defend the basket with 0.9 blocks each game (BPG).

Seton Hall Pirates team news

Chaunce Jenkins scores 11.8 points each game (PPG) despite a 37.0 percent field goal percentage, and he has a shooting efficiency of 80.5 percent from the free throw line.

Dylan Addae-Wusu shows off his ability to make moves with 3.0 assists each game (APG), and he has a record of 2.0 turnovers in 27.1 minutes of activity.

Garwey Dual contributes defensive value by protecting the paint with a strong presence and 0.7 blocks each game (BPG).

Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Seton Hall Pirates head-to-head record

Rutgers and Seton Hall have been rivals for a long time. In their last five games, each team has been the winner twice.

Rutgers has won two of their last three games, including a convincing 70-63 win on the 10th of December 2023, and a strong 68-48 success in 2019, showing that they can control their opponents when their attack works well.

But Seton Hall has also shown that they can bounce back. Their tough 45–43 success in 2022 and their more dominant 77–63 win over Rutgers in 2021, when their defense shut them down.

Both teams know how to battle against each other, so this game could come down to which offense (Rutgers' high-scoring or Seton Hall's tough defense) wins. Due to their recent games, the Scarlet Knights are the slight favorite going into the game, but Seton Hall's skill to grind out wins makes the result uncertain.

Date Results Dec 10, 2023 Rutgers 70-63 Seton Hall Dec 12, 2022 Seton Hall 45-43 Rutgers Dec 13, 2021 Seton Hall 77-63 Rutgers Dec 15, 2019 Rutgers 68-48 Seton Hall Dec 16, 2018 Seton Hall 72-66 Rutgers

More NBA news and coverage