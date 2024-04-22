Roma vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AS Roma and Bologna square off in a Monday night Serie A fixture, with both teams aiming for a top-four finish this season.

The Giallorossi have been on a roll since the appointment of manager Daniele De Rossi, as they have lost only twice across their last 17 games, winning 12 of them.

Despite going a man down in their Europa League quarter-final second leg against AC Milan, they defended stoutly, while goals from Gianluca Mancini and Paulo Dybala helped them secure safe passage to the semi-finals with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Bologna have been the surprise package in Serie A this season and are flying high under the tutelage of Thiago Motta. They currently occupy the final Champions League spot, hold a four-point lead over Roma, and travel to the Stadio Olimpico unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions.

However, they appear to have lost track slightly in recent weeks and head into Monday’s clash off the back of consecutive goalless draws with Frosinone and Monza.

Roma vs Bologna kick-off time

Date: Monday, April 22 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Bologna and AS Roma will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT on Monday, April 22, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Roma vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Roma will have to make do without the services of striker Romelu Lukaku on Monday evening, as the Belgian striker went off with a muscular injury in the win over Milan. Englishman Tammy Abraham could make a first start since his long layoff, replacing Lukaku up front.

Midfield staple Bryan Cristante will be back at Daniele De Rossi's disposal after the Italian international served a suspension.

In a piece of welcome news, defender Evan Ndicka has been discharged from the hospital after collapsing on the pitch last weekend and could return to action before the end of the season after his tests for heart-related issues following the incident were negative.

AS Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Llorente, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Abraham, El Shaarawy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, El Shaarawy

Bologna team news

Bologna's Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson suffered a season-ending knee injury against Monza on Saturday and will also miss Euro 2024. Adama Soumaoro (knee) and Jens Odegaard (thigh) are still out with respective injuries, but Alexis Saelemaekers returns from a one-match ban

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Lucumi, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler; Orsolini, Aebischer, Fabbian, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini Defenders: Beukema, Calafiori, Lucumi, Ilic, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Posch, De Silvestri Midfielders: Moro, El Azzouzi, Fabbian, Freuler, Aebischer, Urbanski, Ferguson, Ndoye, Saelemaekers Forwards: Zirkzee, Castro, Orsolini, Odegaard

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/12/23 Bologna 2-0 Roma Serie A 14/05/23 Bologna 0-0 Roma Serie A 04/01/23 Roma 1-0 Bologna Serie A 02/05/22 Roma 0-0 Bologna Serie A 01/12/21 Bologna 1-0 Roma Serie A

