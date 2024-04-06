Roma vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma are gunning for a spot in Europe next season when they play host to Lazio in Saturday's Derby della Capitale in Serie A at Stadio Olimpico.

Daniele De Rossi's men remain fifth in the Italian top flight after a goalless draw at Lecce, while Lazio faced a Coppa Italia exit to Juventus in the mid-week after Le Aquile had beaten the same opponent 1-0 in their previous league outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Roma and Lazio will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Saturday, April 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Roma vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Serie A match between Roma and Lazio will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

At a time Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is back from suspension, Evan Ndicka must serve a one-match ban as the defender picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the Lecce draw.

Either Diego Llorente or Dean Huijsen would be called in to slot in for Ndicka.

Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala is set to return to the XI after recovering from his setback and coming off the bench the last time out.

Attacker Sardar Azmoun is out with a hamstring injury, while right-back Rasmus Kristensen is a doubt due to a high problem.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, El Shaarawy

Lazio team news

Mattia Zaccagni sustained an injury in Tuesday's Coppa Italia game as the midfielder joins goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, Manuel Lazzari and Nicolo Rovella in the club's treatment room.

One of Luis Alberto, Gustav Isaksen or former Roma man Pedro would replace Zaccagni at Stadio Olimpico, with Ciro Immobile expected to start upfront.

Lazio possible XI: Mandas; Casale, Romagnoli, Gila; Marusic, Guendouzi, Cataldi, Pellegrini; Alberto, F. Anderson; Immobile.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj Midfielders: Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Kamada, A. Anderson, S. Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Lazio across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 10, 2024 Lazio 1-0 Roma Coppa Italia November 12, 2023 Lazio 0-0 Roma Serie A March 19, 2023 Lazio 1-0 Roma Serie A November 6, 2022 Roma 0-1 Lazio Serie A March 20, 2022 Roma 3-0 Lazio Serie A

Useful links