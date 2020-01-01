Roma announce new ownership as Friedkin Group takes over

The club had previously been owned by a main shareholder, James Palotta, who has stepped down from the Board of Directors

have announced that the Friedkin Group has taken over as club owners after completing their purchase of the outfit.

The Houston-based Freidkin Group has acquired an 86.6 per cent majority stake in the Italian side, with the new ownership group now set to launch a mandatory tender offer upon the publicly-held ordinary shares that represent the final 13.4 per cent.

“We are delighted to join the AS Roma family,” said Dan Friedkin, CEO and Chairman of The Friedkin Group. “As one fan wrote recently, ‘Take our iconic club and make it one of the greatest names in world football’. We intend to do just that.



“Our commitment to Roma is total. We will be very present in Rome, a city that holds a special place in our hearts, as we embark on this exciting journey. We recognise we are entrusted with a team that is a vital part of the soul of Rome, and this is a responsibility that we find humbling and will always take very seriously."

The club's previous majority shareholder James Pallotta, the chairman of Boston-based Raptor Capital Management, originally purchased the club in 2011 alongside Thomas R. DiBenedetto, Michael Ruane and Richard D'Amore.

Palotta has officially resigned from his position on the board of directors alongside D'Amore, Gregory Martin, Charlotte Beers, Paul Edgerly, Cameron Neely and Barry Sternlicht.

The new ownership group has formed a new executive committee, featuring Dan Friedkin (Chairman), Ryan Friedkin, Guido Fienga (CEO), Marc Watts and Eric Williamson.

“I would like wish Dan, Ryan and everyone at AS Roma - the players, the staff and the fans - only good luck for the future," Palotta said. "Like every Roma fan in the world, I truly hope The Friedkin Group can build on what we have done over the last eight years, transforming Roma into a truly international club, and take AS Roma to the next level. This is an incredibly special football club and I leave with many unforgettable memories.”

“I’d also like to take a moment to thank Jim Pallotta and his partners for all they have done for the club," Friedkin added. "He and his team have been very helpful in preparing for a smooth transition and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Roma finished this past season fifth in Serie A, sealing a spot in the next season.

The club is set to complete the signing of Pedro from in the near future, with the winger departing the Premier League side at the end of his contract.