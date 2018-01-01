Rodgers reveals Weah was given tour of Celtic facilities

The U.S. international is set to make a loan move away from PSG for the second half of the season

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that PSG winger Timothy Weah was given a tour of the club's facilities earlier this month.

Weah, 18, has confirmed he will leave the Ligue 1 champions on loan in January as he seeks more playing time.

The U.S. international is highly rated but has played in just three games in all competitions this season for PSG, and hasn't been in the club's gameday squad since August.

Article continues below

Celtic have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Weah, along with Ligue 1 sides Strasbourg and Amiens.

But Rodgers hopes that the Hoops have stolen a march on the competition by giving the teenager a VIP tour of their ​Lennoxtown training centre earlier this month.

“PSG gave us permission to speak with Timothy and he came over with his representatives," Rodgers said.

“He had a great day here. We have good relations with PSG, so he came over.

“He sent me a lovely message afterwards, thanking everyone and saying he enjoyed it, so we will see.

“They clearly want him to go on loan to get experience, so he is a good kid, a great boy and a great profile in terms of his game.

“There are lots of selling factors for him to come here. The club, the supporters, the intensity, the pressure, the style of football and people that he knows.

“There’s many plusses that can help in the decision."

Weah's father George was a legendary player in his day, wining the Ballon d'Or in 1995.

Rodgers is hoping that his experience managing another son of a well-known player will also work out in Celtic's favour.

“I said to him: We have to do what we did with Ryan Christie! I said we had a player here who was once Charlie Christie’s son and now he’s Ryan Christie’s dad.

"So our job with you is to make him [George] Timothy Weah’s dad!”

Should Weah decide to make the move, he will be joining a team that currently sits top of the league, three points clear of rivals Rangers with a game in hand.

That lead could disappear on Saturday when the two clubs clash in an Old Firm derby, the final match of the year for the club. Following the derby, Celtic won’t be back in action until January 19.