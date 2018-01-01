Weah confirms loan move away from PSG

The USMNT striker has confirmed he will leave Paris this winter amid reports that he could join Celtic on a six-month deal

Timothy Weah has confirmed he will leave on loan in order to gain more first-team experience.

The United States international broke into the PSG squad at the end of last season, but has struggled to hold down a place in the current campaign and has not been in the matchday squad since August.

He has only played three games in all competitions this season and hopes a loan move will help him improve as a player and put him in a better position to be a PSG regular next season.

The 18-year-old forward announced his intention to leave on loan in a long Instragram post, thanking his followers and PSG's fans for their support.

"I just want to take the time to talk to everyone about the decision my family and I made about going on loan this winter," Weah wrote.

"First of all, I want to thank the fans for their constant support, as well as the coaching staff and my team-mates for making me feel part of the family. These few months were great even though I did not play much, I was always grateful for the opportunities I had at the beginning of the season because it opened many doors for me this winter.

"I love you and I know you will go to the end and you will take the cup this year, God is with you all. I will miss the fans as well as the energy you bring to each game. I love you and God bless you. I hope that after these six months, I will be ready to return to the Parc des Princes and give everything to make you proud to be Parisian."

Weah has been linked with a loan move to Scottish champions , with Brendan Rodgers eager to find a replacement for striker Moussa Dembele who left at the end of the summer transfer window.

Should Weah move to , the teenager would be eligible to play for Celtic in the , with the Bhoys facing in the round of 32.