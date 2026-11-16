'They were better on the night' - Roberto Mancini admits Italy suffered physically as 4-1 defeat to Belgium ends Nations League quarter-final hopes

Share Follow GOAL on Google Subscribe to The Rondo The Rondo brings you a bit of everything: stories that matter, sharp insight, and the best and sometimes funniest of the beautiful game, delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has conceded that his side were physically outmatched during a heavy 4-1 UEFA Nations League loss to Belgium in Brussels. Needing just a single point to book their place in the quarter-finals, the Azzurri surrendered an early lead as the hosts secured a runner-up finish in Group A1.

Advertisement

Brussels collapse ends knockout hopes

Mancini acknowledged that his players could not cope with Belgium's physical intensity as the visitors missed out on the last eight despite arriving top of the group following a 3-1 win over France three days earlier.

Francesco Pio Esposito opened the scoring with his 10th goal in 15 caps from Brentford defender Michael Kayode's cross, only for the hosts to strike three times inside 15 minutes. Brighton defender Maxim De Cuyper equalised from six yards out, Nathan Ngoy netted his first international goal after Brandon Mechele's header was blocked, and Jeremy Doku beat several defenders to slot past Manchester City team-mate Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Tactician blames fatigue and physicality

After the break, AC Milan winger Diego Moreira added Belgium's fourth goal on the counter-attack from Kevin De Bruyne's pass before Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved Esposito's late penalty.

Speaking to RAI Sport afterwards, Mancini admitted the effort required to beat France took a heavy toll on his team: "They were better, we suffered too much on a physical level, in one on one situations. We started well, but they were better on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

"When the ball got to the wings, we struggled to have the right pressing, they caused us problems, we felt some fatigue from the France match, but they deserved the victory, there's nothing more to say."

Related Topics

Manager sees positives despite setback

Despite missing out on the knockout stages, the Azzurri produced an encouraging campaign overall after recovering from an opening 2-0 home defeat against Belgium on September 25 to enter the sixth and final matchday leading the standings.

Insisting the heavy loss in Brussels will aid his young squad's development, Mancini added: "These nights can happen in the growth process, you need to learn from these experiences. Considering the way we got here, we had the chance to qualify, but we knew it would be tough, as Belgium are a strong team.

Advertisement

"We are sad, but this night will help us going forward."

Donnarumma suspension awaits next outing

Defeat leaves Italy third in Group A1 - safe from relegation - while Mark van Bommel's Belgium advance to the quarter-finals in second place behind group winners France, who beat Turkey 2-1. Consequently, the Azzurri will miss out on the March knockout ties as they regroup for their next international fixtures in 2027.

Advertisement

When Mancini's men next take the field, they will have to play without goalkeeper Donnarumma after his booking in Brussels triggered a one-match suspension.