How to watch today's Richmond vs UCLA NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Top-seeded UCLA (31-2) continues its quest for a deep NCAA Tournament run as it squares off against No. 8 seed Richmond (28-6) in the second round on Sunday, with a trip to the Sweet 16 at stake.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Richmond vs. UCLA NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs UCLA Date and tip-off time

The Spiders and the Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Richmond vs UCLA on TV and stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Spiders and the Bruins on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Richmond Spiders team news & key performers

The Spiders revolve around Maggie Doogan, who paces the team in points (16.7 PPG), rebounds (7.2 RPG), and assists (3.7 APG), making her a true all-around threat.

Rachel Ullstrom is Richmond's go-to option from deep, knocking down a team-high 2.4 three-pointers per game.

Defensively, Ullstrom also leads the Spiders in steals with 1.4 per game, while Doogan protects the rim, averaging 1.1 blocks per contest.

UCLA Bruins news & key performers

Lauren Betts has been the centerpiece for the Bruins, leading the team in both scoring (19.4 PPG) and rebounding (9.6 RPG).

Kiki Rice serves as UCLA's primary facilitator, averaging 4.8 assists per game while also contributing 12.7 points per contest.

Londynn Jones provides a perimeter spark, draining a team-best two three-pointers per game.

Defensively, Rice and Betts anchor the Bruins. Rice leads UCLA in steals, swiping 1.6 per game, while Betts is an imposing presence in the paint with 2.9 blocks per contest.