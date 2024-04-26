This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a thrilling 3-2 win in the El Clasico, Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad in La Liga at the Reale Arena on Friday. Carlo Ancelotti's team is sitting atop the league standings with an incredible 11-point lead over second-placed Barcelona. Real Sociedad are sixth, hoping to cling onto the final available European spot.

The team from Madrid has lost only one game in the league this season. They are unbeaten in 17 matches across all competitions and will be confident of adding three points to their tally during their trip. Real Sociedad are heading into this fixture on the back two back-to-back draws and it will be a real struggle for the hosts to halt the visitors' charge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date:April 26, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Reale Arena

The match will be played at Reale Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will have to do without the services of Hamari Traore and Brais Mendez due to injuries.

Martin Merquelanz, Aihen Munoz, and Carlos Fernandez are also uncertain to feature, although the team will welcome back Martin Zubimendi and Igor Zubeldia after their suspensions.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Odriozola, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Galan; Benat, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Remiro, Marrero
Defenders:Le Normand, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Tierney, Galan, Aramburu
Midfielders:Zubimendi, Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Zakharyan, Magunazelaia
Forwards:Becker, Silva, Sadiq, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

Real Madrid team news

David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois continue to recover from long-term knee injuries for Real Madrid.

Unfortunately, Ferland Mendy will also be absent due to a muscular issue, but he is expected to return for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern next week.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, F Garcia; Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Diaz, Joselu

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kepa, Lunin
Defenders:Rudiger, Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
Midfielders:Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
Forwards:Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
18/09/23Real Madrid 2 - 1 Real SociedadLa Liga
03/05/23Real Sociedad 2 - 0 Real MadridLa Liga
30/01/23Real Madrid 0 - 0 Real SociedadLa Liga
06/03/22Real Madrid 4 - 1 Real SociedadLa Liga
05/12/21Real Sociedad 0 - 2 Real MadridLa Liga

Useful links

