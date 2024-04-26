Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a thrilling 3-2 win in the El Clasico, Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad in La Liga at the Reale Arena on Friday. Carlo Ancelotti's team is sitting atop the league standings with an incredible 11-point lead over second-placed Barcelona. Real Sociedad are sixth, hoping to cling onto the final available European spot.

The team from Madrid has lost only one game in the league this season. They are unbeaten in 17 matches across all competitions and will be confident of adding three points to their tally during their trip. Real Sociedad are heading into this fixture on the back two back-to-back draws and it will be a real struggle for the hosts to halt the visitors' charge.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: April 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Reale Arena

The match will be played at Reale Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will have to do without the services of Hamari Traore and Brais Mendez due to injuries.

Martin Merquelanz, Aihen Munoz, and Carlos Fernandez are also uncertain to feature, although the team will welcome back Martin Zubimendi and Igor Zubeldia after their suspensions.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Odriozola, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Galan; Benat, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Tierney, Galan, Aramburu Midfielders: Zubimendi, Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Zakharyan, Magunazelaia Forwards: Becker, Silva, Sadiq, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

Real Madrid team news

David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois continue to recover from long-term knee injuries for Real Madrid.

Unfortunately, Ferland Mendy will also be absent due to a muscular issue, but he is expected to return for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern next week.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, F Garcia; Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Diaz, Joselu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/09/23 Real Madrid 2 - 1 Real Sociedad La Liga 03/05/23 Real Sociedad 2 - 0 Real Madrid La Liga 30/01/23 Real Madrid 0 - 0 Real Sociedad La Liga 06/03/22 Real Madrid 4 - 1 Real Sociedad La Liga 05/12/21 Real Sociedad 0 - 2 Real Madrid La Liga

