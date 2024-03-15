Real Sociedad vs Cadiz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Cadiz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Sociedad will take on Cadiz in La Liga at the Reale Arena on Friday. The hosts are sixth in the standings with 43 points whereas Cadiz are struggling in 18th with just 22 points.

After four consecutive defeats, Real Sociedad managed a win against Granada in their most recent outing. They registered a comeback win after having trailed 1-2 until the 80th minute.

Cadiz just ended their 16-game winless run with a solid win over Atletico Madrid in their last game. Juanmi scored a brace in that game and that result will give hope to the team to continue to pick up points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz kick-off time

Date: March 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Reale Arena

The match will be played at the Reale Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Cadiz online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will once more have several players sidelined due to injuries, including Arsen Zakharyan, Aritz Elustondo, Alvaro Odriozola, Martin Merquelanz, and Aihen Munoz.

Carlos Fernandez's availability is uncertain due to a knee issue, but Takefusa Kubo is expected to be fit after a minor hamstring concern and is likely to feature in the lineup.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Sadiq, Oyarzabal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Tierney, Galan, Traore, Aramburu Midfielders: Zubimendi, Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Magunazelaia Forwards: Becker, Silva, Sadiq, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

Cadiz team news

Cadiz continues to be without Fede San Emeterio, Luis Hernandez, and Roger Marti due to injuries, while Ivan Alejo is suspended due to a late booking received against Atletico.

They will be hoping the rest of the team can do a good job to get them out of the dangerous drop zone with more points in the bag.

Cadiz predicted XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Ousou, Chust, J Hernandez; Navarro, Alcaraz, Kouame, Sobrino; Gomez, Juanmi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ledesma, Gil Defenders: Ousou, Chust, Mere, Mbaye, J. Hernandez, Pires, Carcelen, Zaldua Midfielders: Samassekou, Mari, Kouame, Alcaraz, Escalante, Fernandez, Navarro Forwards: Ramos, Gomez, Sobrino, Guardiola, Juanmi, Machis, Ocampo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/12/23 Cadiz 0 - 0 Real Sociedad La Liga 04/03/23 Real Sociedad 0 - 0 Cadiz La Liga 14/08/22 Cadiz 0 - 1 Real Sociedad La Liga 12/05/22 Real Sociedad 3 - 0 Cadiz La Liga 12/09/21 Cadiz 0 - 2 Real Sociedad La Liga

Useful links