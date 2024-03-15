Real Sociedad vs Cadiz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Sociedad will take on Cadiz in La Liga at the Reale Arena on Friday. The hosts are sixth in the standings with 43 points whereas Cadiz are struggling in 18th with just 22 points.
After four consecutive defeats, Real Sociedad managed a win against Granada in their most recent outing. They registered a comeback win after having trailed 1-2 until the 80th minute.
Cadiz just ended their 16-game winless run with a solid win over Atletico Madrid in their last game. Juanmi scored a brace in that game and that result will give hope to the team to continue to pick up points.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Real Sociedad vs Cadiz kick-off time
|Date:
|March 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm ET
|Venue:
|Reale Arena
The match will be played at the Reale Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Cadiz online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Real Sociedad team news
Real Sociedad will once more have several players sidelined due to injuries, including Arsen Zakharyan, Aritz Elustondo, Alvaro Odriozola, Martin Merquelanz, and Aihen Munoz.
Carlos Fernandez's availability is uncertain due to a knee issue, but Takefusa Kubo is expected to be fit after a minor hamstring concern and is likely to feature in the lineup.
Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Sadiq, Oyarzabal
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Remiro, Marrero
|Defenders:
|Le Normand, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Tierney, Galan, Traore, Aramburu
|Midfielders:
|Zubimendi, Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Magunazelaia
|Forwards:
|Becker, Silva, Sadiq, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo
Cadiz team news
Cadiz continues to be without Fede San Emeterio, Luis Hernandez, and Roger Marti due to injuries, while Ivan Alejo is suspended due to a late booking received against Atletico.
They will be hoping the rest of the team can do a good job to get them out of the dangerous drop zone with more points in the bag.
Cadiz predicted XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Ousou, Chust, J Hernandez; Navarro, Alcaraz, Kouame, Sobrino; Gomez, Juanmi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ledesma, Gil
|Defenders:
|Ousou, Chust, Mere, Mbaye, J. Hernandez, Pires, Carcelen, Zaldua
|Midfielders:
|Samassekou, Mari, Kouame, Alcaraz, Escalante, Fernandez, Navarro
|Forwards:
|Ramos, Gomez, Sobrino, Guardiola, Juanmi, Machis, Ocampo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21/12/23
|Cadiz 0 - 0 Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|04/03/23
|Real Sociedad 0 - 0 Cadiz
|La Liga
|14/08/22
|Cadiz 0 - 1 Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|12/05/22
|Real Sociedad 3 - 0 Cadiz
|La Liga
|12/09/21
|Cadiz 0 - 2 Real Sociedad
|La Liga