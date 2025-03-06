How to watch today's Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ousted from all domestic cup competitions, Manchester United make the trip to Reale Arena to face Real Sociedad in the first leg tie of the Europa League round of 16 stage on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim's men were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a quarter-final defeat to Spurs in December, before Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round defeat on penalties against Fulham.

While United were spared of playing in the Europa League knockout phase play-offs, Real Sociedad overcame FC Midtjylland 7-3 on aggregate to make it here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Reale Arena

The Europa League match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United will be played at Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, March 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

The hosts will be without Jon Pacheco and Arsen Zakharyan due to injuries, while Alvaro Odriozola is doubtful.

Sheraldo Becker and Takefusa Kubo are back from their domestic bans, with Martin Zubimendi and Jon Aramburu available for selection after serving their European ban in the second-leg win over Midtjylland.

Mikel Oyarzabal faces competition from Orri Oskarsson for a spot in the attack.

Manchester United team news

Amorim has a lengthy list of absentees, including Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Toby Collyer, while Harry Maguire and Tom Heaton remain doubts.

Without Maguire, Victor Lindelof could occupy the central defensive position alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, while the involvement of both Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho going forward is likely to see either Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee start on the bench.

Patrick Dorgu is in line to make his European debut for United, but Chido Obi-Martin is ineligible as he was not among those registered in the Europa League squads submitted last month.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links