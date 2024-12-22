How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Recently crowned FIFA Intercontinental Cup champions, Real Madrid return to La Liga action as they are set to play host to Sevilla at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Back in the domestic circuit, Carlo Ancelotti's men will aim to bounce back from a 3-3 league draw against Rayo Vallecano, while Sevilla responded to a 3-0 loss to Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 win against Celta Vigo last time out.

Herex GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET on Sunday, December 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Vinicius Junior will be suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards, with Brahim Diaz set to come in as the Brazilian's replacement in attack, while Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to feature at the back once again.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe would continue to feature at the tip after his return in the 3-0 Pachuca win on Wednesday following his recovery from a muscular problem.

Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde are minor doubts as the trio trained separately.

Sevilla team news

Sevilla boss Xavier Garcia Pimienta will be without Djibril Sow, Adria Pedrosa, Chidera Ejuke, Rafa Mir and Tanguy Nianzou through injury.

Isaac Romero is likely to partner Dodi Lukebakio in attack, with captain Jesus Navas featuring on the right side of the front three, while Manu Bueno should continue in the middle.

