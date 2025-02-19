How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid have a slight advantage over Manchester City when they clash at the Bernabeu for the second leg in the Champions League knockout round play-offs on Wednesday.

Los Blancos emerged victorious by a 3-2 margin at the Etihad Stadium last week. The winner on aggregate here will face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, February 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Having missed the opening leg through injuries, both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are unlikely to be available for selection as the duo were not part of Monday's training. Besides, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are sure to miss out due to their respective concerns.

In case Rudiger is passed fit, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is likely to deploy Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield, while adopting a cautious approach with David Alaba.

Jude Bellingham's domestic ban has no implications here.

Manchester City team news

City manager Pep Guardiola could be boosted by the return of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, with Jack Grealish expected to shake off a muscular problem from the first leg. However, Manuel Akanji, Oscar Bobb and Rodri remain sidelined by their respective injuries.

Supported by Savinho, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland will eye his 50th Champions League goal.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links