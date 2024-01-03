Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will be looking to kick off 2024 with a victory when Carlo Ancelotti's side play host to Mallorca in a La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Los Blancos complimented a perfect record in Group C of the Champions League with a couple of league wins against Villarreal and Alaves towards the end of 2023.
While Madrid are aiming to pull ahead atop La Liga, Mallorca will be looking to extend a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions following a 3-2 win over Osasuna the last time out.
Real Madrid vs Mallorca kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:15 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
La Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 1:15 pm EDT on January 3 in the United States (US).
How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Ancelotti continues to remain without the injured lot of Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy, but Eduardo Camavinga is in line to return from his setback.
Although Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr are both available, Ancelotti may exercise caution with the Brazilian. So Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo would start upfront.
As Nacho is suspended for the tie, Aurelien Tchouameni will be expected to partner Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the defense.
Meanwhile, midfielder Arda Guler could finally make his long-awaited debut off the bench.
Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Garcia; Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham; Brahim, Rodrygo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Rudiger, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim
Mallorca team news
The visitors are without the injured duo of Martin Valjent and Vedat Muriqi, while Jaume Costa will serve a one-match suspension on account of accumulation of yellow cards.
Toni Lato is likely to return after missing the last two games with a knock, alongside former Real Madrid man Omar Mascarell who missed the Osasuna win through injury.
Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Nastasic, Raillo; Maffeo, S. Costa, Mascarell, Lato; Sanchez, Rodriguez; Larin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar
|Defenders:
|Van der Heyden, Raillo, Copete, Nastasic, Cufre, Maffeo, Gonzalez
|Midfielders:
|S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Ndiaye, Llabres, Larin, Prats
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Mallorca across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 5, 2023
|Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|September 11, 2022
|Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca
|La Liga
|March 14, 2022
|Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|September 22, 2021
|Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca
|La Liga
|June 24, 2020
|Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca
|La Liga