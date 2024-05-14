This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Real Madrid vs Alaves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

LaLigaReal MadridDeportivo AlavesReal Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to register a ninth straight win in La Liga, Spanish champions Real Madrid are set to welcome Alaves to the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Los Blancos thrashed Granada 4-0 in their previous league outing at the weekend, while Alaves are on a four-game unbeaten run following a 2-2 draw against Girona.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Alaves kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 14, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm BST
Venue:Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Tuesday, May 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here
FuboWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

In the US, La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Knee injury victim David Alaba continues to be absent, while Aurelien Tchouameni is ruled out on account of a foot problem.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his squad in lieu of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 2, so the likes of Federico Valverde and Ferland Mendy could be handed starts.

However, players such as Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr may also feature from the onset.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Diaz, Vinicius Jr

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Courtois, Kepa, Lunin
Defenders:Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
Midfielders:Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
Forwards:Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Alaves team news

While Aleksandar Sedlar remains sidelined through injury, Atletico Madrid-owned forward Samu Omorodion is back from a ban.

Kike Garcia is in line to lead the attack once again, with Jon Guridi supporting in the number 10 position.

Goalkeeper Antonio Sivera is likely to reclaim his place in goal from Jesus Owono.

Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Abqar, Marin, Lopez; Benavidez, Guevara; Vicente, Guridi, Simeone; Kike

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sivera, Owono
Defenders:Abqar, Marin, Lopez, Duarte, Gorosabel, Tenaglia
Midfielders:Blanco, Benavidez, Guevara, Guridi, Hagi, Rioja, Sola, Alkain, Vicente
Forwards:Omorodion, Simeone, Kike, Rebbach, Panichelli

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Alaves across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 21, 2023Alaves 0-1 Real MadridLa Liga
February 19, 2022Real Madrid 3-0 AlavesLa Liga
August 14, 2021Alaves 1-4 Real MadridLa Liga
January 23, 2021Alaves 1-4 Real MadridLa Liga
November 28, 2020Real Madrid 1-2 AlavesLa Liga

Useful links

