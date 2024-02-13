RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid are on the road against RB Leipzig for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture that will be held at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday.

The Spanish giants held a perfect record in Group C to top Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin, while the Red Bulls made it out of Group G second only to Manchester City.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: February 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig team news

Mali international Amadou Haidara missing Sunday's 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga would be the biggest concern for Leipzig boss Marco Rose.

Other than that, Mohamed Simakan and Benjamin Henrichs are both a booking away from possibly serving a ban in the second-leg fixture.

Skipper Willi Orban missed the group games with a knee injury but has featured from the first whistle in the German side's last two outings. The Hungarian is likely to feature ahead of Lukas Klostermann, alongside Castello Lukeba at centre-back.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Simakan, Lukeba, Orban, Raum; Olmo, Schlager, Kampl, Simons; Sesko, Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blaswich, Gulacsi, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Lukeba, Simakan, Bitshiabu, Orban, Klostermann, Kohler, Raum, Lenz, Henrichs Midfielders: Schlager, Seiwald, Haidara, Kampl, Olmo, Elmas, Baumgartner, Simons Forwards: Openda, Sesko, Poulsen

Real Madrid team news

It was a worrying sign that Jude Bellingham was forced off with a sprained ankle after the Englishman bagged a brace in the 4-0 domestic win over Girona at the weekend.

Even though Bellingham delivered a defiant injury message, Brahim Diaz may be required to be deployed in the number 10 role.

Antonio Rudiger is ruled out on account of a thigh issue, but Nacho Fernandez is in line to return to the XI after overcoming a muscle issue.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to avail of the services of ACL injury victims Eder Militao, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Brahim; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 25, 2022 RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League September 14, 2022 Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League

