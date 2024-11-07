How to watch New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New York Rangers are set to host the Buffalo Sabres to start a high-voltage NHL game on November 7, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

This season, the New York Rangers have been great on both sides of the ice. They have an amazing 8-2-1 record overall and a strong 4-1-1 record at home. With a 28.1% power play conversion rate, they are sixth in the league and have a powerful offensive tool that they can use to take advantage of other teams' mistakes. Even more amazing is that they have the best penalty kill in the league (92.3%).

On the other hand, the Buffalo Sabres are having a hard time staying consistent, as shown by their 4-7-1 total record and a worrisome 1-3-1 record on the road. Their power play is only 12.8%, which is 31st in the league, and their penalty kill is only 73.8%, which is 24th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will take on the Buffalo Sabres in an electrifying NHL game on November 7, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date November 7, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online

TV channel: MSG-B, MSG

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres team news

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has a record of 6-2-1, a goals-against average of 2.22, a save percentage of .933, and one shutout.

Jonathan Quick going 2–0-0 with an amazing 1.51 goals against average and a .953 save rate.

Artemi Panarin has 18 points, including nine goals and nine assists.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jimmy Vesey Lower body injury Out

Buffalo Sabres team news

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a record of 4-4-1, a 2.92 goals against average, and a .904 save rate. However, he hasn't recorded a shutout yet.

Devon Levi has had a tough time, having a 1-3-0 record, a high 3.91 goals against average, and a modest .878 save percentage.

Tage Thompson leads the team with thirteen points, which includes seven goals and six assists.

Buffalo Sabres Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Zach Benson Lower body injury Out

New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record

The New York Rangers have enjoyed the better of the last five head-to-head matches, winning two of them. However, the Buffalo Sabres have proven they can come back, with two victories, which include a dominant 5-1 win in November 2023. The Rangers won their most recent game, 4–3, in December. However, the Sabres' 5–1 win earlier in the season showed their power. The Rangers are in great shape overall, and their special teams and goalie are especially strong. They are the favorites going into this game. The Sabres, on the other hand, will want to build on their current form in April and discover ways to hurt the Rangers' defense, especially if their power play can beat New York's penalty kill. It's possible for this game to be near, but the Rangers may have the upper hand because they have more players and have recently won a string of games against Buffalo.

Date Results Dec 24, 2023 Rangers 4-3 Sabres Nov 28, 2023 Sabres 5-1 Rangers Oct 13, 2023 Rangers 5-1 Sabres Apr 11, 2023 Sabres 3-2 Rangers Apr 01, 2023 Sabres 3-2 Rangers

