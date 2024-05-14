This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jack Butland RangersGetty
Premiership
team-logo
Ibrox Stadium
team-logo
watch on paramount+
GOAL

Rangers vs Dundee: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PremiershipRangersRangers vs Dundee FCDundee FC

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Dundee, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dundee will take on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday.

With the second phase of the league campaign ongoing, Rangers are second behind leaders Celtic whereas Dundee are sixth. The visitors are winless in their last six league games and getting even a point against Rangers will be a monumental task.

Rangers had put together three wins in a row before losing 1-2 to arch-rivals Celtic in their most recent outing. However, they will be confident of returning to winning ways. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Dundee kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 14, 2024
Kick-off time:2.30 pm EST
Venue:Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers will be played at Ibrox Stadium.

It will kick off at 2.30 pm EST on Tuesday for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Rangers vs Dundee online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

The game will be shown live on Paramount and CBS Sports Network in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Dundee team news

Dundee will be without centre-back Joe Shaughnessy for the rest of the campaign due to a knee injury.

Diego Pineda has been sidelined with a thigh injury and hasn't played for the Dark Blues this year.

Dundee possible XI: McCracken; Astley, Portales, Donnelly; McGhee, Cameron, Boateng, McCowan, Dodgson; Mellon, Bakayoko.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:McCracken, Legzdins, Sharp
Defenders:Portales, Astley, Donnelly, Lamie, Dodgson
Midfielders:Boateng, Sylla, Robertson, Cameron, Tiffoney, Costelloe, McCowan
Forwards:Bakayoko, Mellon

Rangers team news

Following his red card in the Old Firm derby over the weekend, former Sheffield United player John Lundstram will miss this match due to suspension.

Leon Balogun, Rabbi Matondo and Abdallah Sima are sidelines for Gers ahead of their next fixture.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Davies, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Raskin, Sterling, Lawrence, Silva; Dessers.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
Defenders:Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier
Midfielders:Raskin, Diomande, Cantwell
Forwards:Silva, Dessers, Roofe, Lawrence, S. Wright, McCausland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Dundee and Rangers across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 18, 2024Dundee 0-0 RangersScottish Premiership
December 9, 2023Rangers 3-1 DundeeScottish Premiership
November 1, 2023Dundee 0-5 RangersScottish Premiership
October 19, 2022Rangers 1-0 DundeeScottish League Cup
March 20, 2022Dundee 1-2 RangersScottish Premiership
March 13, 2022Dundee 0-3 RangersScottish FA Cup

Useful links

Advertisement