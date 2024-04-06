Rangers vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Old Firm

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ibrox will host Sunday's Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Although Celtic are the current leaders, and despite the Gers trailing by a point, Philippe Clement's side have the edge in terms of having a game in hand.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am EST Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic will be played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7 am EST on Sunday, April 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic will be shown live on Fubo and CBS Sports Network. Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Abdallah Sima could start again after returning from injury in the 3-1 win over Hibernian last weekend.

Ridvan Yilmaz and Dujon Sterling are both back from injury as one of them is likely to start at left-back, ahead of Borna Barisic.

Meanwhile, Ryan Jack, Oscar Cortes, Kieran Dowell and Danilo Pereira are expected to miss out through injuries.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Diomande, Lundstram; Sima, Cantwell, Fabio Silva; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Sterling Midfielders: Raskin, Lundstram, Diomande, Cantwell, Lowry Forwards: Silva, Dessers, Roofe, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright, McCausland

Celtic team news

The Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has welcomed back Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers in the 3-0 win over Livingstone the last time out, with Callum McGregor also likely to return to action on Sunday.

Luis Palma is sidelined with a calf injury, but Nicolas Kuhn will start on the right wing.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Kyogo, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Rangers and Celtic across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 30, 2023 Celtic 2-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership September 3, 2023 Rangers 0-1 Celtic Scottish Premiership May 13, 2023 Rangers 3-0 Celtic Scottish Premiership April 30, 2023 Rangers 0-1 Celtic Scottish FA Cup April 8, 2023 Celtic 3-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership

