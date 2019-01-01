PSG youngster Ruben Providence set for Roma switch

The 19-year-old right winger will be the latest to leave the Ligue 1 club as he prepares to sign a contract with the Serie A side

are set to beat a host of rival clubs to the signing of highly-rated youngster Ruben Providence.

The 19-year-old, who plays as a right winger for the club's youth team, has been the subject of interest from several leading European clubs.

However, Goal can confirm he is close to agreeing terms with Serie A outfit Roma, with the player expected to sign either a three or four-year contract.

It's been a fairly quiet summer for PSG in terms of their spending, with Ander Herrera having arrived on a free transfer from and Pablo Sarabia and Abdou Diallo having also joined the club.

defender Mitchel Bakker and former goalkeeper Marcin Bulka also joined on a free as the Parisians reined in their spending after the huge fees splashed out for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe over the last couple of years.

That said, there were reportedly attempts to bring in Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong in big-money deals but the former eventually opted to join , while the latter signed for .

The Ligue 1 champions saw goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and midfielder Adrien Rabiot both leave for Juve, while speculation continues to swirl around the future of star striker Neymar amid reports that the Brazilian is keen to move on.

The forward was included in his club's pre-season squad for their tour of China but has been repeatedly linked with either a return to former club Barcelona, from whom PSG purchased him for an eye-watering €222m (£200m/$247m), or their La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

While PSG remain a dominant force domestically, they have often failed to transfer that form into European competition and were dumped out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Manchester United last season.

If Providence does indeed complete his move to Roma, he will become their fifth permanent signing ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, joining Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante, Amadou Diawara and Pau Lopez.

The teenage winger has yet to make an appearance for PSG's first team although he did play six times for their under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League last season, scoring one goal.