PSG Women vs Lyon Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's Champions League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between PSG and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Division 1 Feminine leaders Lyon Women hold the edge over PSG Women as the two sides head into the second leg of the Women's Champions League semi-finals at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Lyon staged an incredible comeback to overturn a 2-0 deficit and beat PSG 3-2 in a thrilling Champions League semi-final first-leg tie last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG Women vs Lyon Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am EST Venue: Parc des Princes

The UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais will be played at Parc des Prince in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 10 am EST on Sunday, April 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch PSG Women vs Lyon Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

PSG Women team news

The hosts would have to cope without Pauline Dudek, Oriane Jean-Francois and Clare Hunt on account of injuries.

Meanwhile, Thiniba Samoura could be handed a start in defence as PSG boss Jocelyn Precheur may switch to three at the back, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto posing as the main threat in attack.

PSG Women possible XI: Picaud; Gaetino, De Almeida, Samoura; Le Guilly, Geyoro, Groenen, Baltimore, Karchaoui; Chawinga, Katoto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kiedrzynek, Picaud, Szperkowska, Fernandes Defenders: Samoura, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Gaetino, Tounkara, Ebayilin, Gilbert, E. Le Guilly, Rossi Midfielders: Geyoro, Groenen, Fazer, Albert, Folquet, J. Le Guilly, Bilombi Forwards: Kototo, Bachmann, Martens, Vangsgaard, Baltimore, Chawinga, Traore, Joseph

Lyon Women team news

The visitors are expected to be without Sara Dabritz, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Ada Hegerberg and Eugenie Le Sommer.

After making a few changes in the 2-1 league win over Guingamp in the mid-week, Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor is likely to revert to the same line-up from the first leg tie.

As such, despite getting on the scoresheet against PSG the last time out, Amel Majri would start on the bench while Kadidiatou Diani continues in attack.

Lyon Women possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola, Dumornay; Diani, Cascarini, Becho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Endler, Belhadj, Benkarth, Ammar Defenders: Renard, Bacha, Morroni, Carpenter, Sangare, Sombath, Sylla, Gilles, Marques, Bathy, Belhout-Achi Midfielders: Majri, Egurrola, Van de Donk, Swierot, Horan, Mendy, Oillic, Bethi, Charpentier, Coutel Forwards: Dumornay, Diani, Cascarino, Becho, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain Women and Olympique Lyonnais Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 20, 2024 Lyon 3-2 PSG UEFA Women's Champions League February 11, 2024 Lyon 1-1 PSG Division 1 Feminine October 1, 2023 PSG 0-1 Lyon Division 1 Feminine September 10, 2023 Lyon 2-0 PSG Trophee des Championnes Feminin May 21, 2023 PSG 0-1 Lyon Division 1 Feminine

Useful links