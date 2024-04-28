PSG Women vs Lyon Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's Champions League semi-final

Division 1 Feminine leaders Lyon Women hold the edge over PSG Women as the two sides head into the second leg of the Women's Champions League semi-finals at Parc des Princes on Sunday.
Lyon staged an incredible comeback to overturn a 2-0 deficit and beat PSG 3-2 in a thrilling Champions League semi-final first-leg tie last week.
PSG Women vs Lyon Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am EST
|Venue:
|Parc des Princes
The UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais will be played at Parc des Prince in Paris, France.
It will kick off at 10 am EST on Sunday, April 28, in the United States (US).
Team news & squads
PSG Women team news
The hosts would have to cope without Pauline Dudek, Oriane Jean-Francois and Clare Hunt on account of injuries.
Meanwhile, Thiniba Samoura could be handed a start in defence as PSG boss Jocelyn Precheur may switch to three at the back, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto posing as the main threat in attack.
PSG Women possible XI: Picaud; Gaetino, De Almeida, Samoura; Le Guilly, Geyoro, Groenen, Baltimore, Karchaoui; Chawinga, Katoto
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kiedrzynek, Picaud, Szperkowska, Fernandes
|Defenders:
|Samoura, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Gaetino, Tounkara, Ebayilin, Gilbert, E. Le Guilly, Rossi
|Midfielders:
|Geyoro, Groenen, Fazer, Albert, Folquet, J. Le Guilly, Bilombi
|Forwards:
|Kototo, Bachmann, Martens, Vangsgaard, Baltimore, Chawinga, Traore, Joseph
Lyon Women team news
The visitors are expected to be without Sara Dabritz, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Ada Hegerberg and Eugenie Le Sommer.
After making a few changes in the 2-1 league win over Guingamp in the mid-week, Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor is likely to revert to the same line-up from the first leg tie.
As such, despite getting on the scoresheet against PSG the last time out, Amel Majri would start on the bench while Kadidiatou Diani continues in attack.
Lyon Women possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola, Dumornay; Diani, Cascarini, Becho
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Endler, Belhadj, Benkarth, Ammar
|Defenders:
|Renard, Bacha, Morroni, Carpenter, Sangare, Sombath, Sylla, Gilles, Marques, Bathy, Belhout-Achi
|Midfielders:
|Majri, Egurrola, Van de Donk, Swierot, Horan, Mendy, Oillic, Bethi, Charpentier, Coutel
|Forwards:
|Dumornay, Diani, Cascarino, Becho, Joseph
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain Women and Olympique Lyonnais Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 20, 2024
|Lyon 3-2 PSG
|UEFA Women's Champions League
|February 11, 2024
|Lyon 1-1 PSG
|Division 1 Feminine
|October 1, 2023
|PSG 0-1 Lyon
|Division 1 Feminine
|September 10, 2023
|Lyon 2-0 PSG
|Trophee des Championnes Feminin
|May 21, 2023
|PSG 0-1 Lyon
|Division 1 Feminine