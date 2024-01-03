PSG vs Toulouse: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Trophee des Champions final

How to watch the French Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Ligue 1 champions and current leaders in the French top flight, PSG are set to host 2022-23 Coupe de France winners Toulouse for the Trophee des Champions title at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Both teams nearly find themselves at opposite ends of the Ligue 1 table this season as Les Violets are currently battling moving out of the relegation zone.

Both teams nearly find themselves at opposite ends of the Ligue 1 table this season as Les Violets are currently battling moving out of the relegation zone.

PSG vs Toulouse kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes

The Trophee des Champions match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on January 3 in the United States (US).

How to watch PSG vs Toulouse online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV and beIN SPORTS in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique will be without Keylor Navas, Arnau Tenas, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele for the cup game.

Dembele became the latest addition to the injury list as he suffered a hamstring injury in the 3-1 win against Metz. So, the front three should consist of Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Hernandez; Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha; Asensio, Ramos, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele, Pereira Midfielders: Ugarte, Vitinha, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee, Asensio Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Ekitike, Barcola

Toulouse team news

Toulouse manager Carles Martinez Novell will not be able to call upon the likes of Zakaria Aboukhlal, Oliver Zanden, and Mikkel Desler through injuries, while Niklas Schmidt remains a doubt.

Dutch forward Tijs Dallinga would be deployed as the lone striker against PSG, supported by Aron Donnu, Cesar Gelabert and Frank Magri.

Toulouse possible XI: Restes; Mawissa, Costa, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Casseres, Spierings; Donnum, Gelabert, Magri; Dallinga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Restes, Haug, Dominguez, Himeur, Lacombe Defenders: Nicolaisen, Costa, Diarra, Keben, Mawissa Elebi, Suazo, Aradj, Kamanzi Midfielders: Spierings, Casseres Jr., Sierro, Serber, Schmidt, Genreau, Gelabert, Skytta, Donnum, Bangre Forwards: Dallinga, Magri, Begraoui, Traore, Cissoko

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 19, 2023 Toulouse 1-1 PSG Ligue 1 February 4, 2023 PSG 2-1 Toulouse Ligue 1 August 31, 2022 Toulouse 0-3 PSG Ligue 1 August 25, 2019 PSG 4-0 Toulouse Ligue 1 March 31, 2019 Toulouse 0-1 PSG Ligue 1

