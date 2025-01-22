How to watch today's PSG vs Manchester City Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It should be a mouth-watering clash in the Champions League when PSG and Manchester City meet at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

After a dismal show in Europe and with just two matchdays to go in the league stage of the competition, both sides see themselves embroiled in the battle to advance to the knockout phase play-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSG vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

PSG vs Manchester City kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Manchester City will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, January 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

The Parisians will not be able to register new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia until the knockout stages.

While Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi will need once-overs ahead of kick-off, Ousmane Dembele could return after recovering from illness.

Meanwhile, PSG boss Luis Enrique will be torn between starting Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doue in attack.

Manchester City team news

The visitors' boss Pep Guardiola is unlikely to risk Nathan Ake and John Stones here, so Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias are expected to keep their spots at the back.

Similar to Kvaratskhelia's case at PSG, Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov remain ineligible to play in City's final two league phase fixtures in Europe.

Rodri remains sidelined through injury, while Oscar Bobb is a doubt despite returning to full training.

