PSG sign 'keeper Rico as Areola departure nears

The Spanish goalkeeper spent last season at Fulham and has been brought in as cover as their first-choice nears a move to Real Madrid

have signed goalkeeper Sergio Rico on a one-year loan from after their No.1 Alphonse Areola sat out a game on Friday.

Rico spent last season on loan at in the Premier League but was unable to stave off relegation for the Cottagers. He returned to for this season but has not made an appearance in so far.

Areola had started all of PSG’s first three Ligue 1 games so far this season, but was not in the team for their 2-0 win over Metz on August 30.

The international keeper reportedly seems set for a move to and PSG have moved quickly to head off a crisis between the posts.

Marcin Bulka had been the substitute keeper for the French champions at the start of the campaign, but the 19-year-old was called into action for Friday’s game.

The youth international was making his senior debut, having only arrived in the capital from in the close season.

Reports have suggested that Areola has had a medical at Real Madrid, with Keylor Navas set to head the other way.

Navas is supposedly unhappy in Madrid after head coach Zinedine Zidane installed Thibault Courtois as first choice at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Areola decided to sit out the game with Metz, and PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted that the rumours of a move were true after the game.

“There are negotiations between clubs and Alphonse,” Tuchel said. “That’s why he decided not to play.”

Last season, Areola and Gianluigi Buffon split time in goal, but the Italian has since returned to , after moving from the Bianconeri to Paris the previous summer.

The 26-year-old Rico played 114 games for Sevilla after making his debut having progressed through the youth ranks at his hometown club.

He was allowed to leave for Fulham after falling out with then head coach Vincenzo Montella at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Montella has moved on but Rico was still unable to displace Thomas Vaclik for the Primera Division campaign under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

PSG have not confirmed either Areola’s departure or the arrival of Navas, but have moved for a goalkeeper with more experience than Bulka, with Rico having played 143 top-flight games between Spain and .