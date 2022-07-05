PSG sack manager Pochettino with Galtier lined up to replace ex-Tottenham boss

The Argentine has been relieved of his duties after just 18 months in charge at Parc des Princes amid a mass overhaul in the French capital

Paris-Saint Germain have announced the sacking of manager Mauricio Pochettino amid a leadership restructure after forward Kylian Mbappe made the decision to snub Real Madrid.

Mbappe extended his contract with the French club in late May, much to the surprise of many observers, and changes within the organisation were expected to follow.

Now, Pochettino has followed sporting director Leonardo out of Parc des Princes to show that PSG's ownership would not put up with another Champions League failure.

Christophe Galtier is set to be unveiled as his replacement, reuniting the former Lille boss with Luis Campos, who has replaced Leonardo.

OFFICIAL: Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by PSG ❌ pic.twitter.com/kOUJay1yf2 — GOAL (@goal) July 5, 2022

What have PSG said about Pochettino?

PSG have confirmed Pochettino's exit in an official statement on their social media channels.

"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club," the statement reads.

"The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future."

Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club.



The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/Y7ef0qVLVh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 5, 2022

Why did PSG sack Pochettino?

Pochettino and his coaching staff have been paid a €15 million compensation fee after being relieved of their duties, with Miguel d'Agostino, Jesus Perez, Sebastian Pochettino and Toni Jimenez following the Argentine out the exit door.

While the club did not outline specific reasons for the move in their initial announcement, their Champions League exit to Real Madrid in the competition's last 16 was the turning point in the campaign that made the head coach's job tenuous.

Pochettino and his players were forced to combat angry crowds at Parc des Princes for the remainder of the season, even as they won Ligue 1 by a wide margin.

In the end, the domestic success was not enough to save the 50-year-old's employment.

The Argentine manager won the Coupe de France in 2021 after taking over mid-season from Thomas Tuchel before claiming Ligue 1 this term.

But his side's European slip when in a winning position against Madrid, failure to defend the French Cup, and struggles to integrate new signings properly into the fold cast a shadow over his only full campaign.

Did Mbappe influence Pochettino's exit?

There have been reports that the forward only renewed on the condition that he could call some the shots at PSG - including forcing Pochettino out - but he has strongly denied that speculation.

Who will replace Pochettino at PSG?

GOAL can confirm that Galtier is set to replace Pochettino, with the Nice tactician having agreed to a two-year deal at Parc des Princes with the option of an extra year.

He led Lille to a shock Ligue 1 title triumph in 2020-21, as PSG finished as runners-up, and guided Nice to the Coupe de France final and Europa Conference League qualification last season.

A compensation package has been agreed that will allow Galtier to inherit the reins at Parc des Princes, with 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane not being brought back to his native France just yet.

GOAL reported on June 10 that discussions had been held between PSG and the legendary former Real Madrid boss.

Positive progress was made with an eye-watering offer put on the table, but ex-Marseille star Zidane distanced himself from a move to the French capital as he delays making a return to management.

