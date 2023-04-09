PSG manager Christophe Galtier reveals banner about his 83-year-old mother provoked FURIOUS reaction to Nice fans

- Nice fans unveiled insulting banner
- French coach provoked by their actions
- Expressed his anger post-match
WHAT HAPPENED? Galtier made a return to the south of France on Saturday night as PSG travelled to Nice, with the Parisians running out 2-0 winners. He was met with a hostile atmosphere and Nice ultras unveiled a banner insulting his mother during the game. After full-time, Galtier took to the pitch and engaged in a heated discussion with Jean-Claire Todibo, who he allegedly clashed with while still Nice manager, and reportedly said to him: "JC! Did you see the banner? Imagine if they did that to you.” He then approached the Nice fans and seemed to sarcastically applaud them before leaving the pitch.
WHAT THEY SAID: Understandably, Galtier was furious after the match. He told one broadcaster: “I went over to thank them for that wonderful welcome." In his post-match press conference, he added: “Why did I react like that? Did you see [the banner]?! Did you read it?! Did you hear?! My mother is 83 years old, she’s recovering from cancer. Full stop. The work I did last season is the reason those people can watch European matches. Whatever people think, it’s the work we did last season, along with what Didier [Digard] has done, which means there are still European matches in Nice.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier took charge of Nice for one season, guiding them to a Coupe de France final and a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1, which qualified them for a Europa Conference League play-off. They have subsequently excelled in Europe this season and next face Basel in the Conference League quarter-finals.
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG & GALTIER? PSG face Lens next in Ligue 1 as they look to stretch their lead at the top of the table to nine points. Lens currently sit second and victory would be a major stepping stone to retaining the title for the Parisians.