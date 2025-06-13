Premier League Summer Series: Teams, fixtures, dates, how to watch

Everything you need to know about the Premier League Summer Series 2025 in the US.

The United States of America is the place to be right now. It's getting drenched in the festival of football. The newest instalment of the sport to be celebrated in the country of freedom is the Premier League Summer Series. After a year’s gap, the pre-season event of the most-watched league in the world is back in the United States.

This time, it's going to be four new teams locking horns with each other on the other side of the Atlantic, far from home. Manchester giants Manchester United, Merseyside’s Everton, South Coast’s Bournemouth, along with Londoners West Ham United, complete the lineup. The tournament will be played across three cities from July 26 to August 3.

After Chelsea was crowned the champions in 2023, these teams will play each other for the crown after six matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Premier League Summer Series 2025, including how to buy tickets, where to watch games, fixtures and more.

Premier League Summer Series 2025 Teams

• Bournemouth

• Everton

• Manchester United

• West Ham United

Premier League Summer Series Fixtures and Dates

Date Game Kickoff Time Venue July 26 Everton vs Bournemouth 16:00 ET /21:00 BST MetLife Stadium, New Jersey July 26 Manchester United vs West Ham United 19:00 ET /00:00 BST (+1) MetLife Stadium, New Jersey July 30 West Ham United vs Everton 17:30 CT / 23:30 BST Soldier Field, Chicago July 30 Manchester United vs Bournemouth 20:30 CT / 02:30 BST (+1) Soldier Field, Chicago August 3 Bournemouth vs West Ham United 14:00 ET / 20:00 BST Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta August 3 Manchester United vs Everton 17:00 ET / 23:00 ET Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Everton will take on Bournemouth in the curtain raiser on 26th July at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. Manchester United will meet West Ham United on the same day to conclude the first leg of fixtures. The teams will then fly to Chicago to play the second set of fixtures on July 30th. Atlanta will be the venue for the final matchday on August 3rd, as we will discover who will be crowned the champions of the second edition of the Premier League Summer Series 2025.

How to watch & stream the Premier League Summer Series 2025?

NBC Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of the Premier League Summer Series in the USA. The sports network can be easily accessed by OTT platforms like Fubo, Sling, DirecTV and Hulu.