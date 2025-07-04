+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League Pre-Season Hub: A detailed breakdown of all friendlies of the 20 Premier League clubs along with venue and kickoff times.

GOAL brings you an in-depth look at all the friendly fixtures of all the Premier League clubs throughout the summer.

The 2025/26 Premier League is fast approaching. Before the main event, the clubs use pre-season to get into their best shape. It is a crucial part of evaluating the squad’s readiness before the main season. The pre-season also gives a lot of time for the new players to integrate into the new setup and familiarize themselves with their teammates.

Another important aspect of the pre-season is touring new countries to meet new cultures and broaden their horizons. Tournaments like the Premier League Summer Series and Premier League Asia give the clubs a chance to capture new markets.

With that said, let us take a look at how Premier League teams like Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are planning their pre-season tours. The first pre-season game of the season is just a week away as Crystal Palace take on Millwall on July 12th in a friendly behind closed doors.

GOAL takes you through the fixture list of all the friendlies, along with the venues and kick-off times, to stay updated.

Bournemouth pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/15HibernianVitality StadiumBehind Closed Doors
07/19Bristol CityVitality StadiumBehind Closed Doors
07/26EvertonMetLife Stadium, New Jersey16:00
07/30Manchester UnitedSoldier Field, Chicago21:30
08/03West Ham UnitedMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta14:00
08/09Real Sociedad BVitality StadiumBehind Closed Doors
08/09Real SociedadVitality Stadium11:15

Arsenal pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/23AC MilanNational Stadium, Singapore7:30
07/27Newcastle UnitedNational Stadium, Singapore7:30
07/31Tottenham HotspurKai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong7:30

Aston Villa pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/16WalsallBescot Stadium14:30
07/19Hansa RostockOstseestadion10:00
07/26Eintracht FrankfurtLouisville, Kentucky19:00
07/30St.Louis City SCEnergizer Park, Saint-Louis20:30
08/02Nashville SCGeodis Park, Nashville20:00
08/06AS RomaBescot Stadium14:30

Brentford pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
08/02Queens Park RangersLoftus Road10:00
08/08Borussia MonchengladbachGtech Community Stadium14:30

Brighton pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
08/02SouthamptonSt Mary’s10:00
08/09WolfsburgAmerican Express Stadium12:00

Burnley pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/26Huddersfield TownJohn Smith’s Stadium10:00
07/26Shrewsbury TownCroud Meadow10:00
08/02Stoke CityBet365 Stadium10:00
08/09LazioTurf Moor10:00

Chelsea pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
08/08Bayer LeverkusenStamford Bridge14:00
08/10AC MilanStamford Bridge10:00

Crystal Palace pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/12MillwallBehind Closed Doors-
07/25Crawley TownBroadfield14:30
07/29MainzHans-Ludwig-StadionTwo games of 30-minute halves at 8:00 and 9:20
08/01AugsburgHofmaninger StadiumTwo games at 10:00 and 12:00
08/10Liverpool (FA Community Shield)Wembley Stadium10:00

Everton pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/15Accrington StanleyWham Stadium14:45
07/19Blackburn RoversEwoood Park10:00
07/26Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series)MetLife, New Jersey16:00
07/30West Ham (Premier League Summer Series)Soldier Field, Chicago18:30
08/03Manchester United (Premier League Summer Series)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta17:00
08/09AS RomaHill-Dickinson Stadium10:00

Fulham pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
08/09Eintracht FrankfurtCraven Cottage12:00

Leeds United pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/19Manchester UnitedStrawberry Arena, Stockholm9:00
08/02VillarrealElland Road10:00
08/09AC MilanAviva Stadium, Dublin7:00

Liverpool pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/13Preston North EndDeepdale10:00
07/26AC MilanKai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong7:30
07/30Yokohama F.MarinosNissan Stadium, Yokohama6:30
08/04Athletic ClubAnfieldTwo games at 12:00 and 15:00
08/10Crystal Palace (FA Community Shield)Wembley Stadium10:00

Manchester United pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
05/28ASEAN All StarsBukit Jalil Stadium8:45
05/30Hong KongHong Kong Stadium8:00
07/19Leeds UnitedStrawberry Stadium, Stockholm9:00
07/27West Ham United (Premier League Summer Series)MetLife, New Jersey19:00
07/30Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series)Soldier Field, Chicago21:30
08/03Everton (Premier League Summer Series)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta17:00
08/09FiorentinaOld Trafford7:45

Newcastle United pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/19CelticCeltic Park10:00
07/27ArsenalNational Stadium, Singapore7:00
07/30K-League Select XISuwon World Cup Stadium7:00
08/03Tottenham HotspurSeoul World Stadium, South Korea7:00
08/08EspanyolSt James’ Park14:30
08/09Atletico MadridSt James’ Park11:00

Nottingham pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/12ChesterfieldSMH Group Stadium9:00
08/02Birmingham CitySt Andrew’s10:00
08/05ACF FiorentinaCity Ground14:45
08/09Al QadsiahCity Ground10:00

Sunderland pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/12GatesheadGateshead International Stadium7:30
07/12South Shield1st Cloud Arena11:00
07/19Sevilla FCEstadio Algarve15:00
07/21Sporting CPEstadio Algarve15:00
07/26Heart of MidlothianTynecastle Park10:00
07/29Hull CityMKM Stadium14:45
08/02Real BetisStadium of Light10:00
08/09AugsburgWWK Arena9:00
08/10Rayo VallecanoStadium of Light11:30

Tottenham Hotspur pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/19ReadingSelect Car Leasing Stadium10:00
07/26LutonKenilworth Road10:00
07/31ArsenalKai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong7:30
08/03Newcastle UnitedAllianz Arena Munich7:00
08/07Bayern MunichSeoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea12:30
08/13PSG (UEFA Super Cup)Stadio Friuli, UdineTBD

West Ham United pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/19Grasshopper Club ZurichGC Campus training complex9:00
07/26Manchester United (Premier League Summer Series)MetLife Stadium, New Jersey19:00
07/30Everton (Premier League Summer Series)Soldier Field, Chicago18:30
08/03Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series)Mercedes-Benz Arena, Atlanta14:00
08/09Lille OSCLondon Stadium10:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers pre-season schedule

DateOpponentVenueKick-off (ET)
07/26Stoke CityBet365 Stadium10:00
07/30RC LensBescot Stadium14:30
08/03GironaEstadi Montilivi14:00
08/09Celta VigoMolineux10:00
