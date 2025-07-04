Premier League Pre-Season Hub: A detailed breakdown of all friendlies of the 20 Premier League clubs along with venue and kickoff times.

The 2025/26 Premier League is fast approaching. Before the main event, the clubs use pre-season to get into their best shape. It is a crucial part of evaluating the squad’s readiness before the main season. The pre-season also gives a lot of time for the new players to integrate into the new setup and familiarize themselves with their teammates.
Another important aspect of the pre-season is touring new countries to meet new cultures and broaden their horizons. Tournaments like the Premier League Summer Series and Premier League Asia give the clubs a chance to capture new markets.
With that said, let us take a look at how Premier League teams like Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are planning their pre-season tours. The first pre-season game of the season is just a week away as Crystal Palace take on Millwall on July 12th in a friendly behind closed doors.
GOAL takes you through the fixture list of all the friendlies, along with the venues and kick-off times, to stay updated.
Bournemouth pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/15
|Hibernian
|Vitality Stadium
|Behind Closed Doors
|07/19
|Bristol City
|Vitality Stadium
|Behind Closed Doors
|07/26
|Everton
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|16:00
|07/30
|Manchester United
|Soldier Field, Chicago
|21:30
|08/03
|West Ham United
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|14:00
|08/09
|Real Sociedad B
|Vitality Stadium
|Behind Closed Doors
|08/09
|Real Sociedad
|Vitality Stadium
|11:15
Arsenal pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/23
|AC Milan
|National Stadium, Singapore
|7:30
|07/27
|Newcastle United
|National Stadium, Singapore
|7:30
|07/31
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong
|7:30
Aston Villa pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/16
|Walsall
|Bescot Stadium
|14:30
|07/19
|Hansa Rostock
|Ostseestadion
|10:00
|07/26
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Louisville, Kentucky
|19:00
|07/30
|St.Louis City SC
|Energizer Park, Saint-Louis
|20:30
|08/02
|Nashville SC
|Geodis Park, Nashville
|20:00
|08/06
|AS Roma
|Bescot Stadium
|14:30
Brentford pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|08/02
|Queens Park Rangers
|Loftus Road
|10:00
|08/08
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Gtech Community Stadium
|14:30
Brighton pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|08/02
|Southampton
|St Mary’s
|10:00
|08/09
|Wolfsburg
|American Express Stadium
|12:00
Burnley pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/26
|Huddersfield Town
|John Smith’s Stadium
|10:00
|07/26
|Shrewsbury Town
|Croud Meadow
|10:00
|08/02
|Stoke City
|Bet365 Stadium
|10:00
|08/09
|Lazio
|Turf Moor
|10:00
Chelsea pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|08/08
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Stamford Bridge
|14:00
|08/10
|AC Milan
|Stamford Bridge
|10:00
Crystal Palace pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/12
|Millwall
|Behind Closed Doors
|-
|07/25
|Crawley Town
|Broadfield
|14:30
|07/29
|Mainz
|Hans-Ludwig-Stadion
|Two games of 30-minute halves at 8:00 and 9:20
|08/01
|Augsburg
|Hofmaninger Stadium
|Two games at 10:00 and 12:00
|08/10
|Liverpool (FA Community Shield)
|Wembley Stadium
|10:00
Everton pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/15
|Accrington Stanley
|Wham Stadium
|14:45
|07/19
|Blackburn Rovers
|Ewoood Park
|10:00
|07/26
|Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series)
|MetLife, New Jersey
|16:00
|07/30
|West Ham (Premier League Summer Series)
|Soldier Field, Chicago
|18:30
|08/03
|Manchester United (Premier League Summer Series)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|17:00
|08/09
|AS Roma
|Hill-Dickinson Stadium
|10:00
Fulham pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|08/09
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Craven Cottage
|12:00
Leeds United pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/19
|Manchester United
|Strawberry Arena, Stockholm
|9:00
|08/02
|Villarreal
|Elland Road
|10:00
|08/09
|AC Milan
|Aviva Stadium, Dublin
|7:00
Liverpool pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/13
|Preston North End
|Deepdale
|10:00
|07/26
|AC Milan
|Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong
|7:30
|07/30
|Yokohama F.Marinos
|Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
|6:30
|08/04
|Athletic Club
|Anfield
|Two games at 12:00 and 15:00
|08/10
|Crystal Palace (FA Community Shield)
|Wembley Stadium
|10:00
Manchester United pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|05/28
|ASEAN All Stars
|Bukit Jalil Stadium
|8:45
|05/30
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Stadium
|8:00
|07/19
|Leeds United
|Strawberry Stadium, Stockholm
|9:00
|07/27
|West Ham United (Premier League Summer Series)
|MetLife, New Jersey
|19:00
|07/30
|Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series)
|Soldier Field, Chicago
|21:30
|08/03
|Everton (Premier League Summer Series)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|17:00
|08/09
|Fiorentina
|Old Trafford
|7:45
Newcastle United pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/19
|Celtic
|Celtic Park
|10:00
|07/27
|Arsenal
|National Stadium, Singapore
|7:00
|07/30
|K-League Select XI
|Suwon World Cup Stadium
|7:00
|08/03
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Seoul World Stadium, South Korea
|7:00
|08/08
|Espanyol
|St James’ Park
|14:30
|08/09
|Atletico Madrid
|St James’ Park
|11:00
Nottingham pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/12
|Chesterfield
|SMH Group Stadium
|9:00
|08/02
|Birmingham City
|St Andrew’s
|10:00
|08/05
|ACF Fiorentina
|City Ground
|14:45
|08/09
|Al Qadsiah
|City Ground
|10:00
Sunderland pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/12
|Gateshead
|Gateshead International Stadium
|7:30
|07/12
|South Shield
|1st Cloud Arena
|11:00
|07/19
|Sevilla FC
|Estadio Algarve
|15:00
|07/21
|Sporting CP
|Estadio Algarve
|15:00
|07/26
|Heart of Midlothian
|Tynecastle Park
|10:00
|07/29
|Hull City
|MKM Stadium
|14:45
|08/02
|Real Betis
|Stadium of Light
|10:00
|08/09
|Augsburg
|WWK Arena
|9:00
|08/10
|Rayo Vallecano
|Stadium of Light
|11:30
Tottenham Hotspur pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/19
|Reading
|Select Car Leasing Stadium
|10:00
|07/26
|Luton
|Kenilworth Road
|10:00
|07/31
|Arsenal
|Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong
|7:30
|08/03
|Newcastle United
|Allianz Arena Munich
|7:00
|08/07
|Bayern Munich
|Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea
|12:30
|08/13
|PSG (UEFA Super Cup)
|Stadio Friuli, Udine
|TBD
West Ham United pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/19
|Grasshopper Club Zurich
|GC Campus training complex
|9:00
|07/26
|Manchester United (Premier League Summer Series)
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|19:00
|07/30
|Everton (Premier League Summer Series)
|Soldier Field, Chicago
|18:30
|08/03
|Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series)
|Mercedes-Benz Arena, Atlanta
|14:00
|08/09
|Lille OSC
|London Stadium
|10:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers pre-season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off (ET)
|07/26
|Stoke City
|Bet365 Stadium
|10:00
|07/30
|RC Lens
|Bescot Stadium
|14:30
|08/03
|Girona
|Estadi Montilivi
|14:00
|08/09
|Celta Vigo
|Molineux
|10:00