Premier League Pre-Season Hub: A detailed breakdown of all friendlies of the 20 Premier League clubs along with venue and kickoff times.

The 2025/26 Premier League is fast approaching. Before the main event, the clubs use pre-season to get into their best shape. It is a crucial part of evaluating the squad’s readiness before the main season. The pre-season also gives a lot of time for the new players to integrate into the new setup and familiarize themselves with their teammates.

Another important aspect of the pre-season is touring new countries to meet new cultures and broaden their horizons. Tournaments like the Premier League Summer Series and Premier League Asia give the clubs a chance to capture new markets.

With that said, let us take a look at how Premier League teams like Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are planning their pre-season tours. The first pre-season game of the season is just a week away as Crystal Palace take on Millwall on July 12th in a friendly behind closed doors.

GOAL takes you through the fixture list of all the friendlies, along with the venues and kick-off times, to stay updated.

Bournemouth pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/15 Hibernian Vitality Stadium Behind Closed Doors 07/19 Bristol City Vitality Stadium Behind Closed Doors 07/26 Everton MetLife Stadium, New Jersey 16:00 07/30 Manchester United Soldier Field, Chicago 21:30 08/03 West Ham United Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 14:00 08/09 Real Sociedad B Vitality Stadium Behind Closed Doors 08/09 Real Sociedad Vitality Stadium 11:15

Arsenal pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/23 AC Milan National Stadium, Singapore 7:30 07/27 Newcastle United National Stadium, Singapore 7:30 07/31 Tottenham Hotspur Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong 7:30

Aston Villa pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/16 Walsall Bescot Stadium 14:30 07/19 Hansa Rostock Ostseestadion 10:00 07/26 Eintracht Frankfurt Louisville, Kentucky 19:00 07/30 St.Louis City SC Energizer Park, Saint-Louis 20:30 08/02 Nashville SC Geodis Park, Nashville 20:00 08/06 AS Roma Bescot Stadium 14:30

Brentford pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 08/02 Queens Park Rangers Loftus Road 10:00 08/08 Borussia Monchengladbach Gtech Community Stadium 14:30

Brighton pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 08/02 Southampton St Mary’s 10:00 08/09 Wolfsburg American Express Stadium 12:00

Burnley pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/26 Huddersfield Town John Smith’s Stadium 10:00 07/26 Shrewsbury Town Croud Meadow 10:00 08/02 Stoke City Bet365 Stadium 10:00 08/09 Lazio Turf Moor 10:00

Chelsea pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 08/08 Bayer Leverkusen Stamford Bridge 14:00 08/10 AC Milan Stamford Bridge 10:00

Crystal Palace pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/12 Millwall Behind Closed Doors - 07/25 Crawley Town Broadfield 14:30 07/29 Mainz Hans-Ludwig-Stadion Two games of 30-minute halves at 8:00 and 9:20 08/01 Augsburg Hofmaninger Stadium Two games at 10:00 and 12:00 08/10 Liverpool (FA Community Shield) Wembley Stadium 10:00

Everton pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/15 Accrington Stanley Wham Stadium 14:45 07/19 Blackburn Rovers Ewoood Park 10:00 07/26 Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series) MetLife, New Jersey 16:00 07/30 West Ham (Premier League Summer Series) Soldier Field, Chicago 18:30 08/03 Manchester United (Premier League Summer Series) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 17:00 08/09 AS Roma Hill-Dickinson Stadium 10:00

Fulham pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 08/09 Eintracht Frankfurt Craven Cottage 12:00

Leeds United pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/19 Manchester United Strawberry Arena, Stockholm 9:00 08/02 Villarreal Elland Road 10:00 08/09 AC Milan Aviva Stadium, Dublin 7:00

Liverpool pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/13 Preston North End Deepdale 10:00 07/26 AC Milan Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong 7:30 07/30 Yokohama F.Marinos Nissan Stadium, Yokohama 6:30 08/04 Athletic Club Anfield Two games at 12:00 and 15:00 08/10 Crystal Palace (FA Community Shield) Wembley Stadium 10:00

Manchester United pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 05/28 ASEAN All Stars Bukit Jalil Stadium 8:45 05/30 Hong Kong Hong Kong Stadium 8:00 07/19 Leeds United Strawberry Stadium, Stockholm 9:00 07/27 West Ham United (Premier League Summer Series) MetLife, New Jersey 19:00 07/30 Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series) Soldier Field, Chicago 21:30 08/03 Everton (Premier League Summer Series) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 17:00 08/09 Fiorentina Old Trafford 7:45

Newcastle United pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/19 Celtic Celtic Park 10:00 07/27 Arsenal National Stadium, Singapore 7:00 07/30 K-League Select XI Suwon World Cup Stadium 7:00 08/03 Tottenham Hotspur Seoul World Stadium, South Korea 7:00 08/08 Espanyol St James’ Park 14:30 08/09 Atletico Madrid St James’ Park 11:00

Nottingham pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/12 Chesterfield SMH Group Stadium 9:00 08/02 Birmingham City St Andrew’s 10:00 08/05 ACF Fiorentina City Ground 14:45 08/09 Al Qadsiah City Ground 10:00

Sunderland pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/12 Gateshead Gateshead International Stadium 7:30 07/12 South Shield 1st Cloud Arena 11:00 07/19 Sevilla FC Estadio Algarve 15:00 07/21 Sporting CP Estadio Algarve 15:00 07/26 Heart of Midlothian Tynecastle Park 10:00 07/29 Hull City MKM Stadium 14:45 08/02 Real Betis Stadium of Light 10:00 08/09 Augsburg WWK Arena 9:00 08/10 Rayo Vallecano Stadium of Light 11:30

Tottenham Hotspur pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/19 Reading Select Car Leasing Stadium 10:00 07/26 Luton Kenilworth Road 10:00 07/31 Arsenal Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong 7:30 08/03 Newcastle United Allianz Arena Munich 7:00 08/07 Bayern Munich Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea 12:30 08/13 PSG (UEFA Super Cup) Stadio Friuli, Udine TBD

West Ham United pre-season schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (ET) 07/19 Grasshopper Club Zurich GC Campus training complex 9:00 07/26 Manchester United (Premier League Summer Series) MetLife Stadium, New Jersey 19:00 07/30 Everton (Premier League Summer Series) Soldier Field, Chicago 18:30 08/03 Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series) Mercedes-Benz Arena, Atlanta 14:00 08/09 Lille OSC London Stadium 10:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers pre-season schedule