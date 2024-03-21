This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2023Getty Images
Friendlies
Estadio D. Afonso Henriques
Portugal vs Sweden: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FriendliesPortugalPortugal vs SwedenSweden

How to watch the Friendlies match between Portugal and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will take on Sweden in an international friendly fixture at the Afonso Henriques Stadium on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. ended their qualifying campaign with an excellent record, having won all their 10 matches. They will be hoping to get much-needed minutes under their belt ahead of the Euros which is set to take place in Germany in June.

Sweden ended third in their qualifying group, behind Belgium and Austria. This game is nothing more than an exercise to test their squad. They beat Estonia in their most recent outing, which was also a friendly back in January this year.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Sweden kick-off time

Date:March 21, 2024
Kick-off time:3.45 pm ET
Venue:Afonso Henriques

The match will be played at the Afonso Henriques Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Portugal vs Sweden online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Despite being included in Roberto Martinez's 32-man squad for this month, Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in Thursday's match as he is currently vacationing with his family in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo joins a list of seven other players, including Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Otavio, and Joao Felix, whom Martinez has decided to rest.

Portugal predicted XI: Costa; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Palhinha, J. Neves; Bernardo, Ramos, Leao.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Diego Costa, Jose SA, Rui Patricio
Defenders:Antonio Silva, Diogo Leite, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Mario, Joao Cancelo, Diogol Dalot, Pepe, Nelson Semedo, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Dias
Midfielders: Toti Gomes, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Neves, Matheus Nunes, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Bruma, Bernardo Silva
Forwards:Cristiano Ronaldo, Francisco Trincao, Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Jota Silva, Rafael Leao

Sweden team news

Jesper Karlstrom has pulled out from the squad due to sickness. Gustaf Nilsson and Anton Saletros are potential picks for their first international caps since 2018 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, Simon Olsson from Heerenveen stands as the only player in Tomasson's squad yet to earn an international cap.

Sweden predicted XI: Olsen; Holm, Hien, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Cajuste, Larsson, Forsberg; Kulusevski, Gyokeres, Isak.

Position

Players
Goalkeepers:Viktor Johansson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen
Defenders:Ludwig Augustinsson Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hein, Emli Holm, Emil Krafth, Vcitor Nelson Lindelof, Carl Starfelt, Linus Wahiquvist Egnell
Midfielders:Jens Cajuste, Emil Forsberg, Samuel Gustafson, Jasper Karlstrom, Hugo Larsson, Gustaf Nilsson Simon Olsson Jacob Ondrejka Anton Saletros, Mathias Svanberg
Forwards:Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Issak, Anthony Elanga Dejan Kulusevski

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
15/10/20Portugal 3 - 0 SwedenNations League
09/09/20Sweden 0 - 2 PortugalNations League
29/03/17Portugal 2 - 3 SwedenFriendly
20/11/13Sweden 2 - 3 PortugalWorld Cup qualifier
16/11/13Portugal 1 - 0 SwedenWorld Cup qualifier

Useful links

