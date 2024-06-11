Portugal vs Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Portugal would have played their final precursory game ahead of the Euro 2024 when Cristiano Ronaldo and co. face Ireland in an international friendly at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on Tuesday.
The hosts, sans Ronaldo, lost 2-1 to Croatia at the weekend, while the Boys in Green are set to wrap up their preparations for the upcoming season of the UEFA Nations League.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Portugal vs Ireland kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Estadio Municipal de Aveiro
The international friendly between Portugal and Ireland will be played at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro in Aveiro, Portugal.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Tuesday, June 11, in the United States (US).
How to watch Portugal vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the international friendly between Portugal and Ireland is available to watch and stream online live through FS2 and ViX+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Portugal team news
Ronaldo is set for a start against Ireland, while Portugal boss Roberto Martinez is also likely to recall the likes of Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota and Antonio Silva into the XI.
The midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha and Vitinha may remain unchanged, although Matheus Nunes and Joao Neves are expected to get some action.
In attack, Rafael Leao also is expected to play a half.
Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, A. Silva, Dias, Dalot; Fernandes, Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Jota.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Sa, Costa
|Defenders:
|Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Pereira, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo
|Midfielders:
|Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao
Ireland team news
Interim Ireland manager John O'Shea may stick to a similar line-up from the 2-1 win over Hungary last time out.
As such, with defender Seamus Coleman continuing as captain, Adam Idah may keep his place ahead of Troy Parrott in attack.
Shane Duffy and Robbie Brady should also be among the starters.
Ireland possible XI: Kelleher; Coleman, Duffy, D. O'Shea; Doherty, Smallbone, Cullen, Brady; Azaz, Idah, Szmodics.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary, Harrington
|Defenders:
|Coleman, Brady, Duffy, Doherty, Stevens, O'Shea, Scales, O'Brien, Lawal
|Midfielders:
|Cullen, O'Dowda, Knight, McGrath, Johnston, Smallbone, Sykes, Azaz
|Forwards:
|Idah, Parrott, Obafemi, Szmodics, Cannon
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Portugal and Ireland across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 11, 2021
|Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|September 1, 2021
|Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|June 10, 2014
|Republic of Ireland 1-5 Portugal
|International Friendly
|February 9, 2005
|Republic of Ireland 1-0 Portugal
|International Friendly
|June 2, 2001
|Republic of Ireland 1-1 Portugal
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers