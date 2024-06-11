Portugal vs Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Portugal and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal would have played their final precursory game ahead of the Euro 2024 when Cristiano Ronaldo and co. face Ireland in an international friendly at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on Tuesday.

The hosts, sans Ronaldo, lost 2-1 to Croatia at the weekend, while the Boys in Green are set to wrap up their preparations for the upcoming season of the UEFA Nations League.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Ireland kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: Estadio Municipal de Aveiro

The international friendly between Portugal and Ireland will be played at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro in Aveiro, Portugal.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Tuesday, June 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Portugal vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly between Portugal and Ireland is available to watch and stream online live through FS2 and ViX+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Ronaldo is set for a start against Ireland, while Portugal boss Roberto Martinez is also likely to recall the likes of Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota and Antonio Silva into the XI.

The midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha and Vitinha may remain unchanged, although Matheus Nunes and Joao Neves are expected to get some action.

In attack, Rafael Leao also is expected to play a half.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, A. Silva, Dias, Dalot; Fernandes, Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Sa, Costa Defenders: Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Pereira, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo Midfielders: Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

Ireland team news

Interim Ireland manager John O'Shea may stick to a similar line-up from the 2-1 win over Hungary last time out.

As such, with defender Seamus Coleman continuing as captain, Adam Idah may keep his place ahead of Troy Parrott in attack.

Shane Duffy and Robbie Brady should also be among the starters.

Ireland possible XI: Kelleher; Coleman, Duffy, D. O'Shea; Doherty, Smallbone, Cullen, Brady; Azaz, Idah, Szmodics.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary, Harrington Defenders: Coleman, Brady, Duffy, Doherty, Stevens, O'Shea, Scales, O'Brien, Lawal Midfielders: Cullen, O'Dowda, Knight, McGrath, Johnston, Smallbone, Sykes, Azaz Forwards: Idah, Parrott, Obafemi, Szmodics, Cannon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Portugal and Ireland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 11, 2021 Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal UEFA World Cup Qualifiers September 1, 2021 Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland UEFA World Cup Qualifiers June 10, 2014 Republic of Ireland 1-5 Portugal International Friendly February 9, 2005 Republic of Ireland 1-0 Portugal International Friendly June 2, 2001 Republic of Ireland 1-1 Portugal UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

