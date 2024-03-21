Poland vs Estonia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Poland and Estonia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Poland will face Estonia in the Euro 2024 qualifying play-offs as the two sides clash in the Path A semi-finals on Thursday, with the winners facing either Wales or Finland in Tuesday's final.

Just like the other semi-finalists, Poland and Estonia made it to the play-offs via the UEFA Nations League.

The envision is a Group D spot alongside France, the Netherlands and Austria in the final tournament.

Poland vs Estonia kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET Venue: PGE Narodowy

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Poland and Estonia will be played at the Stadion Narodowy - commercially known as PGE Narodowy - in Warsaw, Poland.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET on Thursday, March 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Poland vs Estonia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ViX+.

Team news & squads

Poland team news

An adductor injury leaves Arkadiusz Milik out of the squad, as Adam Buksa and Krzysztof Piatek battle to feature alongside Robert Lewandowski in attack.

Wojciech Szczesny is set for his 80th international cap as the Juventus shot-stopper is expected to reclaim his spot in goal from Lukasz Skorupski.

Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Bednarek, Kiwior; Cash, Zielinski, S. Szymanski, D. Szymanski, Frankowski; Lewandowski, Piatek

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Skorupski, Bulka Defenders: Bednarek, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Cash, Puchacz, Salamon, Dawidowicz, Bochniewicz, Walukiewicz Midfielders: Grosicki, Zielinski, Frankowski, S. Szymanski, Moder, D. Szymanski, Zalewski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Romanczuk, Marczuk Forwards: Lewandowski, Swiderski, Piatek, Buksa

Estonia team news

Estonia coach Thomas Haberli is majorly relying on players from the Meistriliiga.

Arsenal's third-choice goalkeeper Karl Hein should start in between the sticks, with ex-Spurs defender Maksim Paskotsi as part of the back-three.

Captain Konstantin Vassiljev will feature in the middle, while Oliver Jurgens is likely to be entrusted upfront.

Estonia possible XI: Hein; Klavan, Mets, Paskotsi; Peetson, Poom, Vassiljev, Pikk; Sinyavskiy, Anier; Jurgens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Igonen, Hein, Vallner Defenders: Kuusk, Pikk, Peetson, Paskotsi, Klavan, Tamm, Mets, Kallaste, Tougjas, Hussar, Laur Midfielders: Vassiljev, Poom, Sinyavskiy, Vetkal, Ainsalu, Soonets, Palumets Forwards: Anier, Jurgens, Tamm, Lepik

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Poland and Estonia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 15, 2012 Estonia 1-0 Poland International Friendly February 27, 2008 Poland 2-0 Estonia International Friendly February 3, 2007 Estonia 0-4 Poland International Friendly November 16, 2005 Poland 3-1 Estonia International Friendly August 20, 2003 Estonia 1-2 Poland International Friendly

