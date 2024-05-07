How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia Phillies will start a two-game series MLB matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 07, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET at the Phillies' home field.
The Philadelphia Phillies have a stellar overall record of 25-11 and an excellent home record of 14-6. They have an amazing 8-2 record in matches decided by one run.
On the other hand, the Toronto Blue Jays have a 16–19 record overall, including an 8–12 away record. They've shown strength by scoring 6-3 in matches where they didn't allow a home run.
This upcoming matchup will be the first encounter between the two teams this season.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time
The electrifying MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays will happen on 07 May 2024, 6:40 pm ET, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|07 May 2024
|Time
|6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Online- TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans can watch this highly anticipated MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV, and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Team News
Philadelphia Phillies Team News
Infielder Trea Turner will be out for 10 days due to a knee injury, and center Rafael Marchán will also be absent for 10 days with lower back pain.
29 years old key player, Yunior Marte will be out of the team's lineup for 15 days with a shoulder injury.
Toronto Blue Jays Team News
Yariel Rodriguez, a starting pitcher, is placed on the 15-day injured list with a back injury, and Bowden Francis, a relief pitcher, is out of the team's lineup for 15 days due to his arm injury.
32-year-old key player, Chad Green will also miss 15 days because of a major tightness in his right teres.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Aug 16 2023
|Blue Jays 4-9 Phillies
|Aug 15 2023
|Blue Jays 2-1 Phillies
|May 10 2023
|Phillies 2-1 Blue Jays
|May 09 2023
|Phillies 8-4 Blue Jays
|Sep 21 2022
|Phillies 11-18 Blue Jays