How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays, including how to watch and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

Apple TV+ have acquired exclusive rights to two MLB matches, shown nationally, every Friday night .

Offers national TV coverage of channels such as ESPN, FOX, FS1 and TBS .

Hulu provide local TV access to fans of the White Sox, Mets, Athletics, Phillies and Giants .

Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings . Highlights available on MLB Strikezone .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Philadelphia Phillies will start a two-game series MLB matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 07, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET at the Phillies' home field.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a stellar overall record of 25-11 and an excellent home record of 14-6. They have an amazing 8-2 record in matches decided by one run.

On the other hand, the Toronto Blue Jays have a 16–19 record overall, including an 8–12 away record. They've shown strength by scoring 6-3 in matches where they didn't allow a home run.

This upcoming matchup will be the first encounter between the two teams this season.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The electrifying MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays will happen on 07 May 2024, 6:40 pm ET, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date 07 May 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Online- TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this highly anticipated MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV, and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Team News

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

Infielder Trea Turner will be out for 10 days due to a knee injury, and center Rafael Marchán will also be absent for 10 days with lower back pain.

29 years old key player, Yunior Marte will be out of the team's lineup for 15 days with a shoulder injury.

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

Yariel Rodriguez, a starting pitcher, is placed on the 15-day injured list with a back injury, and Bowden Francis, a relief pitcher, is out of the team's lineup for 15 days due to his arm injury.

32-year-old key player, Chad Green will also miss 15 days because of a major tightness in his right teres.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB matchups: