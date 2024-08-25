How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Leagues Cup third-place play-off game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The losing sides in the 2024 Leagues Cup semi-finals, Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids will look to salvage a third-place finish when they clash at Subaru Park on Sunday.

Given that the top three Leagues Cup teams qualify for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, it only adds to the motivation factor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the Leagues Cup third-place play-off match between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: August 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET Venue: Subaru Park

The Leagues Cup third-place play-off match between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Tai Baribo is eligible to return from a one-match ban, but it will be interesting to see if the Israeli forward makes it back in the XI or if Zolos boss Jim Curtin deploys Sam Adeniran alongside Mikael Uhre in attack.

While Daniel Gazdag should also be involved in the final third, defender Isaiah LeFlore is unlikely to return to action due to a knee injury.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Flach; Bedoya, McGlynn; Gazdag; Adeniran, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick Defenders: Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Harriel, Makhanya, Wagner, Berdecio Midfielders: C. Sullivan, Martinez, Bedoya, Gazdag, McGlynn, Rafanello, Bueno, Jean Jacques, Pariano, Flach, Q. Sullivan, Vazquez, Olney Forwards: Uhre, Adeniran, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

Colorado Rapids team news

As for the Rapids, Kevin Cabral and Daniel Chacon are sidelined through injuries, whereas Jackson Travis remains a doubt.

Meanwhile, Moise Bombito has completed his move to Nice in Ligue 1.

Rafael Navarro will lead the line of attack.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Vines; Larraz, Bassett; Fernandez, Mihailovic, Lewis; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Beaudry, Bandre Defenders: Rosenberry, Vines, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Travis Midfielders: Mihailovic, Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Bassett, Frederick Forwards: Lewis, Navarro, Harris, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 13, 2023 Colorado Rapids 1-2 Philadelphia Union MLS February 18, 2023 Philadelphia Union 4-1 Colorado Rapids Club Friendlies August 27, 2022 Philadelphia Union 6-0 Colorado Rapids MLS May 29, 2019 Philadelphia Union 1-1 Colorado Rapids MLS March 31, 2018 Colorado Rapids 3-0 Philadelphia Union MLS

Useful links