Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Deportivo Saprissa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rican heavyweights Deportivo Saprissa have their task cut out against MLS team Philadelphia Union in the second leg clash of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. The second leg will be played at the Subaru Park on Tuesday.

A stunning second-half hat-trick by Julian Carranza allowed Philadelphia Union to register a 3-2 advantage in the first leg. They were then held to a 2-2 draw by Chicago Fire in the MLS opener but the team will be raring to go again in the mid-week fixture.

Gerald Taylor scored a 90th minute goal to make the scoreline 3-2 in the first leg, and that means the visitors on Tuesday have a chance to turn the game around. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa kick-off time

Date: February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.15 pm ET Venue: Subaru Park

Deportivo Saprissa and Philadelphia Union will face each other at the Subaru Park on February 27, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8.15pm ET in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fubo, TUDN, and FS2 in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Saprissa team news

Deportivo Saprissa need a minimum of two goals to stand a chance to qualify further in the knockout stage but it won't be deemed impossible.

On the injury front, Deportivo have three absentees in their defence as all of Kendall Watson (pubalgia), Ryan Bolanos (arthroscopy), and Ricardo Blanco (ACL) are in the treatment room.

Deportivo Saprissa predicted XI: Chamorro; Arboine, Sequeira, Escobar, Mora, Taylor;Torres, Hernandez; Paradela, East, Madrigal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chamorro, Alvarado, Madriz Defenders: Arboine, Sequeira, Escobar, Mora, Taylor, Anderson, Mora, Azofeifa, Gomez Midfielders: Torres, Hernandez, Brenes, Guzman, Valverde, Segura, Hernandez Forwards: Paradela, East, Madrigal, Sinclair, Rodriguez, Aleman

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia could be without the services of goalkeeper Andre Blake who is suffering from a knock. They have not reported any fresh injury concerns.

The team reached the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals twice in the last three years and finished third in 2023's Leagues Cup. If they can score multiple goals for the third game in a row, they'll be in good shape to claim a Round of 16 ticket.

Philadelphia Union predicted XI: Trent, Mbaizo, Lowe, Elliot, Harriel; McGlynn, Martinez, Bedoya; Gazdog; Carranza, Donovan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Semmle, Trent Defenders: Glesnes, Elliot, Lowe, Makhanya, Portella, Wagner, Real, LeFlore, Mbaizo, Harriel, Berdecio Midfielders: Martinez, Bueno, McGlynn, Bedoya, Ngabo, Gazdag, Rafanello, Pariano Forwards: Anderson, Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Feb 2024 Deportivo Saprissa 2-3 Philadelphia Union Concacaf Champions League 15 Apr 2021 Philadelphia Union 4-0 Deportivo Saprissa CONCACAF Champions League 8 Apr 2021 Deportivo Saprissa 0-1 Philadelphia Union CONCACAF Champions League

Useful links