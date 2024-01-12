Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Schedule: Eagles face Buccaneers in NFL Wild Card round

Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl LII winners’ chances in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs

After a 2023 NFL campaign to remember - and then to forget - for the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni's team can consign their late slump to history with just three playoff games between them and Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Having lost only one of their first 11 matches, the NFC East outfit finished with a rough 11-6 record after a dramatic collapse over December and faces a slippery challenge in a fourth seed, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the Wild Card round - and they cannot afford any more mistakes. Allow GOAL to run down the Eagles' NFL Playoffs schedule.

Philadelphia Eagles NFL Playoffs Schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) Watch Tickets Monday, January 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:00 p.m. ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ From $105

What are Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LVIII chances?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Eagles have a 4.0% chance of making it all the way to Super Bowl LVIII.

That currently ranks them eighth overall in terms of probability, marking out a difficult path to Las Vegas for them through the NFL Playoffs.

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule

Saturday, January 13

AFC: 4:35 p.m. (EST) / Cleveland Browns (5) at Houston Texans (4)

(5) at (4) AFC: 8:15 p.m. (EST) / Miami Dolphins (6) at Kansas City Chiefs (3)

Sunday, January 14

AFC: 1:05 p.m. (EST) / Pittsburgh Steelers (7) at Buffalo Bills (2)

(7) at (2) NFC: 4:40 p.m. (EST) / Green Bay Packers (7) at Dallas Cowboys (2)

(7) at (2) NFC: 8:15 p.m. (EST) / Los Angeles Rams (6) at Detroit Lions (3)

Monday, January 15