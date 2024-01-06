2023/24 NFL playoff picture: Standings, schedule and how you can live stream the action

The countdown to the Super Bowl on February 12 has begun - here's everything you need to know

The turn of the year always marks the most exciting time for the NFL season. While many of us wait for winter to turn to spring, for ardent football fans it's the most wonderful time of year as the regular season turns into the post.

Once again, the playoff bracket has been incredibly exciting, with it going right down to the wire. Now we run up to the Super Bowl in mid-February, and here’s all the information you need to know ahead of then…

The playoff picture: As it stands

With the regular season now coming to a close, nine teams have already officially clinched their place in the post-season with the last remaining five spots up for grabs across this last weekend.

The teams who have already confirmed their spots are:

NFC

San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams

AFC

Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs

2023/24 NFL playoff schedule

The playoffs are broken down into different stages, beginning with the Wild Card playoffs, in which those teams who have the best record without having won their respective conferences take on the conference winners.

Wild Card Round

Date Game Kick Off (ET) Sat Jan 13 TBD @ TBD 4:30 PM Sat Jan 13 TBD @ TBD 8:15 PM Sun Jan 14 TBD @ TBD 1:00 PM Sun Jan 14 TBD @ TBD 4:30 PM Sun Jan 14 TBD @ TBD 8:15 PM Mon Jan 15 TBD @ TBD 8:15 PM

Divisional Round

Date Game Kick Off (ET) Sat Jan 20 TBD @ TBD TBD Sat Jan 20 TBD @ TBD TBD Sun Jan 21 TBD @ TBD TBD Sun Jan 21 TBD @ TBD TBD

Conference Championships

Date Game Kick Off (ET) Sun Jan 28 TBD @ TBD TBD Sun Jan 28 TBD @ TBD TBD

2023/24 NFL playoffs wildcard round

In each division, the wildcard round structure is as follows:

Number seven seed v number two seed

2023/24 NFL Divisional playoffs round

Both Baltimore Ravens in the AFC and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wrapped up their conference titles early, leading the entire division and going into the Divisional playoffs, which take place across January 20 and 21.

This sees the winners of the wildcard rounds go head to head, alongside the divisional champion in the regular season. The winners of the two Divisional playoffs in each division, then compete for the respective NFC and AFC Championships.

2023/24 NFL Championship round

Taking place on January 28, the NFL Championship games sees the winners of the Divisional playoffs battle it out for a place in the Super Bowl, being crowned champions of their division.

Both the NFC Championship and AFC Championship take place on the same day, with AFC getting underway at 3pm Eastern Time (8pm UK) and the NFC at 6.30pm Eastern Time, with an 11.30pm kick off in the UK.

Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl this year takes place on February 11, 2024, with a 6.30pm start Eastern Time (11.30pm UK). It will be the first ever Super Bowl held in Nevada, taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, current home of the Raiders.

How to watch and live stream the NFL playoffs

The playoffs are split across a number of broadcasters, with many having rights to particular divisional playoffs and wild card games.

To watch the playoffs, a subscription with the likes of FuboTV or DirecTV is the best option, giving you access to the likes of Fox, CBS and NBC, which are showing most of the playoff games. You may also need a subscription to Peacock for some of the earlier wildcard games.

At present, the playoff fixtures are being shown on the following channels:

Saturday, January 13, 2024:

4.30pm ET: TBC vs TBC (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, January 14, 2024:

1pm ET: TBC vs TBC (CBS or Fox)

Monday January 15, 2024:

8.15pm ET: TBC vs TBC (ESPN/ABC)

The Divisional rounds are still to be confirmed, while CBS will broadcast the AFC Championship game at 3pm Eastern Time, with Fox holding the rights to the NFC Championship game, getting underway at 6.30pm ET.

The Super Bowl will then be broadcast on CBS.

NFL Playoff FAQs

What is the full postseason schedule?

The full schedule for the NFL playoffs is as follows:

Wildcard round: January 13, 2024 - January 15, 2024

Who are the current NFL Divisional champions?

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII. They finished as successful AFC Champions, beating the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC Division.

The Eagles rampaged through the 49ers in the NFC Championship game before being just edged out in the Super Bowl, while the Chiefs beat the Cincinatti Bengals to earn their second crown in four years.

Who are the most recent Super Bowl winners?

Across the last 10 years, the Super Bowl has seen several regulars in the fixture, with the more recent winners as follows: