Peru vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Peru and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Peru will take on Canada in their second Group A game in the Copa America 2024 at the Children's Mercy Park on Tuesday. Peru were held in their first match by Chile whereas Canada succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Argentina in their opening game.

Both these teams are also yet to score a goal in the competition and will be desperate to get off the mark to stand a chance of winning a ticket to the quarter-final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Peru vs Canada kick-off time

Date: June 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm EST Venue: Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Peru vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on ViX, DirecTV Stream, FS1, UniMas, TUDN and Sling TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Peru boss Jorge Fossati has picked an experienced squad for this tournament. He will only be missing one player in their second group game.

The team may face the absence of Luis Advincula, who seemed to suffer an Achilles injury in their first match and was substituted by Marcos Lopez in the first half.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez; Lapadula, Flores.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Cáceda, Romero Defenders: Sonne, Abram, Callens, Santamaría, Zambrano, López, Araujo, Corzo Midfielders: Cartagena, Peña, Castillo, Quispe, Cueva Forwards: Carrillo, Lapadula, Reyna, Zanelatto, Polo, Flores, Rivera, Grimaldo, Guerrero

Canada team news

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies will continue to be a guaranteed starter for Canada - no surprises there.

Having been sidelined for most of the domestic season due to injury, Richie Laryea has made appearances in the last two matches for Canada, reaching his 50th cap in the defeat against Argentina.

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Larin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, St Clair, McGill Defenders: Johnston, De Fougerolles, Miller, Waterman, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Laryea, Ahmed, Hiebert Midfielders: Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio, Choiniere Forwards: Larin, David, Bair, Russell-Rowe, Shaffelburg, Buchanan, Millar, Oluwaseyi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2010 Canada 0-2 Peru Friendly

Useful links