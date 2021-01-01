Paul Pogba's Amazon Prime documentary: Release date, how to watch and 'Pogmentary' details

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming series featuring the Manchester United midfielder and 2018 World Cup winner

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is the latest sporting icon to receive the documentary treatment, with Amazon Prime confirming that a series is on the way.

The World Cup winner became one of the most expensive footballers in history when he rejoined Manchester United for €105 million (£88m) in 2016, and he is one of the most gifted midfielders of his generation.

Pogba's personality has won him admiration and derision in equal measure, with younger fans revelling in his stylish dance celebrations while grizzled pundits dismissively snarl in TV studios.

His career will now be the subject of a documentary series, and Goal brings you all the details, including when it is released, how to watch and more.

What is the Paul Pogba Amazon documentary about?

The documentary, which has been dubbed a 'Pogmentary' by producers, will focus on Paul Pogba, featuring his exploits on the pitch and his life off the pitch.

Georgia Brown, who is head of European originals at Amazon Studios, says that the documentary will provide a glimpse into the "man behind the fame" by looking at his life away from the field of play.

"Paul Pogba is one of the most prominent talents of his time, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with him with an overall deal and his series 'The Pogmentary'," Brown said.

"We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further, and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation. Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words."

Yessir!! Returning with a win! 💪🏾😁 pic.twitter.com/O6hnp7sW8G — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 4, 2021

There is no shortage of material for the documentary makers to examine, with Pogba leading an eventful and successful career up to this point.

The France international's time at Juventus, his big-money return to Manchester United in 2016 and World Cup triumph with France in 2018 are all fertile ground for exploration. Relationships with different managers such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are also bound to come up.

The frequent volleys of criticism he is forced to endure from high-profile pundits such as Graeme Souness and Roy Keane, as well as fans, is also likely to be a point of discussion.

When will the Paul Pogba Amazon documentary be released?

Amazon Prime's Paul Pogba documentary is slated for a UK release in 2022. The specific date has not yet been announced.

News of the upcoming film series was publicised in April 2021, allowing a number of months for the producers to whet the appetites of football fans.

You know the footballer. Discover the man.⁣

⁣

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆, a new documentary series with @paulpogba coming exclusively to #PrimeVideo in 2022. pic.twitter.com/vxnKIyEZOS — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 14, 2021

How can I watch the Paul Pogba Amazon documentary?

You will need an Amazon Prime Video subscription in order to watch the Paul Pogba documentary.

A subscription to the online streaming service costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year in the United Kingdom. In the United States it is priced at $119 a year or $12.99 a month. As with many TV and movie streaming platforms, Amazon Prime offers prospective subscribers a free trial period.

If you are interested in watching the Paul Pogba documentary, you can find out more about Amazon Prime Video on the service's official website.

Paul Pogba Amazon documentary trailer

A trailer for the Amazon Paul Pogba documentary has not yet been released, but check back for updates.

Has Amazon Prime produced other football documentaries?

Amazon has produced a number of football documentaries, working with some of the biggest clubs and personalities in the sport.

The streaming platform has been broadcasting a selection of live Premier League football since the 2019-20 season too.

Among the Amazon Originals football documentaries are the All or Nothing series, which, in addition to NFL and rugby union teams, has featured Manchester City, Tottenham and Brazil, with films focusing on Bayern Munich and Juventus slated for 2021.

Documentary Year IMDb rating All or Nothing: Manchester City 2018 8.2/10 Inside Borussia Dortmund 2019 7.3/10 This is Football 2019 8.2/10 The Heart of Sergio Ramos 2019 5.2/10 All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur 2020 8.2/10 All or Nothing: Brazil National Team 2020 7.2/10 All or Nothing: Bayern Munich 2021 - All or Nothing: Juventus 2021 -

The Leeds United documentary 'Take Us Home' looking at the Yorkshire club's Premier League promotion attempts under Marcelo Bielsa was released on Amazon Prime, while a number of other shows, such as the Barcelona documentary 'Take the Ball, Pass the Ball' and 'This is Football', were exclusively available on the platform.

Amazon has produced some documentaries focusing on individuals as well, including a documentary focusing on Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos.

As well as the upcoming 'Pogmentary' about Paul Pogba, Amazon is also making a documentary about former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, which is slated for a May 2021 release.

You can see some of the Amazon Prime documentaries in the table above, including their IMDb ratings, in case you are thinking about watching them.

