How to watch Amazon's Tottenham: All or Nothing documentary & full details

The North London club are the latest side to be at the core of a new documentary series by Amazon, and here's all you need to know about it

are the next club to be the subject of a fly-on-the-wall documentary helmed by Amazon, after the streaming giant's success with All or Nothing: Manchester City that offered fans an in-depth glimpse at the lives of the players not just at the Etihad, but during their everyday lives.

That series, released in 2018, saw Amazon given exclusive access to the stadium, training ground and the players' homes as it looked back on their title-winning 2017-18 campaign.

But what is Amazon's Tottenham documentary, when it is released and how can it be watched? Goal has all the information.

What is Amazon's Tottenham: All or Nothing documentary?

Amazon's All or Nothing: Tottenham is a fly-on-the-wall style documentary about Premier League club Tottenham.

A statement from the club revealed that the upcoming series on the North London club would largely focus on the building of their new home ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium , its impact on the local community as well as the club's strengthening relationship with the NFL during the course of the 2019-20 season.

The stadium is set to host two regular-season games across the next 10 years, with Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders playing the historic first match in September 2019. Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met a week later.

Amazon will be looking to grow their already large presence within the Premier League, having already secured the rights to two rounds of fixtures over the next three years.

The streaming giant will also be hopeful that the NFL angle of the upcoming documentary will attract a largely U.S. audience.

It is also understood, however, that the series' camera crews will still be given exclusive access to the dressing room before and after the games, as well as filming in and around the training facilities and the boardroom, which provided much of the core of All or Nothing: .

A club statement read: "Away from the pitch, the docuseries will focus on the unique aspects of the Club, including its extensive work and impact in helping to transform the local area and showcasing the workings of our world-class stadium, with its ground-breaking multi-use functionality allowing it to play host to all our first team fixtures as well as a raft of major sport and entertainment events throughout the course of the season."

It will make for interesting viewing if the series is set to cover the majority of Tottenham's 2019-20 season. The North Londoners had gotten their domestic and European campaign off to a disappointing start despite their runners-up status in the 2019 final.

Mauricio Pochettino had flirted with leaving his post following the final but ultimately decided to remain in North London, though his side suffered a challenging start to the season.

The October international break saw the Lilywhites sit in ninth place and on just 11 points, and they failed to capitalise on their Champions League runners-up status – drawing away to Olympiacos in their opening group stage game and then getting humiliated by Bayern at home with a 7-2 loss.

When is Tottenham: All or Nothing released?

Tottenham: All or Nothing will be released in autumn 2020. Flming is set to begin in the 2019-20 season and the core of the series expected to focus on Tottenham adapting to life at their new home ground.

For Amazon's Manchester City: All or Nothing documentary which offered a retrospective look at their title-winning 2017-18 season, the programme was released in autumn 2018.

How can I watch Tottenham: All or Nothing documentary?

The Tottenham: All or Nothing series will be available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video .

