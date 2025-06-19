Paul Mullin told to ‘smash’ pre-season & give Wrexham a nice problem - with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney favourite generating transfer talk amid uncertain future

Paul Mullin has been told to “smash” pre-season at Wrexham and give Phil Parkinson a nice problem, ending any transfer talk in the process.

Prolific frontman Mullin, who has always been a favourite of Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in North Wales, continues to generate plenty of speculation when it comes to his future.

Despite registering 110 goals across four seasons and three successive promotion-winning campaigns, Mullin has tumbled down the striking pecking order at SToK Racecourse and faces fierce competition for places.

A move elsewhere has been mooted, with Wrexham gearing up for life in the Championship, but many remain convinced that a proven EFL performer can deliver the goods in the second tier of English football when clear of injury and playing with confidence.

Red Dragons icon Andy Morrell told BBC Sport when setting a summer challenge for Mullin: “I would love it if he stayed and gave himself that chance. We all know he's got goals in him, he's a finisher, and we've seen him show it against Championship sides in the past.

“I hope he comes back really fit and goes and smashes pre-season - and perhaps gives the manager a decision to make. His mind may already be made up, he (Mullin) may already have been told, but I'd love to see him give it that shot and make sure Phil Parkinson has got to make that decision. I'd love to see him get that chance in the Championship.”

Mullin told the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary that he “resented” being dropped and frozen out in 2024-25, but he has now made peace with that situation. Morrell admits that “emotion is understandable because he's got such an attachment and done so much for the club.”

He went on to say: “It's difficult to take for any player to sit there watching, but especially for him after it happened so quickly; from being main man to out of the squad. The hurt is obvious and that resentment could have been affecting his performance. It's good to hear he's let it go and hopefully he can give himself that chance.”

Mullin still has 12 months left to run on his contract, but is aware of the need to find regular game time once more. He may not get that at Wrexham, despite being a modern day legend, with Reynolds and McElhenney helping to bankroll more ambitious transfer deals.