Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain welcome an in-form Brest side to the Parc des Princes in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Parisians are well clear at the summit with an eight-point cushion over second-placed OGC Nice, and nine points above their opponents on Sunday in third.

They come into this one on the back of a 4-1 thrashing of US Orleans in the Round of 32 of the Coupe de France last weekend, which extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 12 matches.

Brest, like PSG, have progressed into the Coupe de France round of 16 at the start of the new year, with four straight league victories seeing them emerge as surprise challengers for PSG's top spot.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes

The game between PSG and Brest will be played at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Kick-off is at 2:45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live on Sling TV in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Milan Skriniar, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe are all out of action due to various injury problems.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique will also have to make do without Achraf Hakimi and Kang-in Lee, who are both away on international duty at AFCON and Asian Cup, respectively. With Nordi Mukiele potentially on his way to Bayern Munich, there are concerns over the right-back position.

The Spaniard might keep the back three from PSG's 4-1 Coupe de France win against US Orleans. Manuel Ugarte will be back in the side after having been rested in the Coupe de France.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Navas; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Hernandez; Carlos Soler, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Donnarumma Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez, Pembele, Gharbi, Nhaga, Skriniar, Housni Midfielders: Ugarte, Ruiz, Asensio, Vitinha, Sanches, Lee, Ndour, Zaire-Emery, Draxler, Gharbi, Housni, Lemina, E.Mbappe Forwards: Pembele, Ekitike, Dembele, Mbappe

Brest team news

Kamory Doumbia is away at AFCON and won't feature this weekend for Brest. Jordan Amavi and Adrien Lebeau are the only injury concerns for the visitors. After rotating against amateurs Trelissac in the Coupe de France, expect head coach Eric Roy to name a full-strength XI here.

Brest possible XI: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Brassier, Locko; Camara, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Mounie, Pereira Lage

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bizot, Coudert, Marillat Defenders: Dari, Amavi, Lala, Locko, Brassier, Chardonnet, Le Cardinal, Zogbe Midfielders: Doumbia, Del Castillo, Camara, Lees Melou, Le Douaron, Pereira Lage, Martin, Magnetti, Lebeau Forwards: Brahimi, Mounié, Satriano, Camblan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/01/24 Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Brest Ligue 1 29/10/23 Brest 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 12/03/23 Brest 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 10/09/22 Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Brest Ligue 1 16/01/22 Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Brest Ligue 1

