How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers are scheduled to battle against the Carolina Hurricanes to open the pivotal Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Florida Panthers enter this game with a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes following a thrilling 5-0 victory in Game 2.

Florida's penalty kill has been almost unbeatable, leading all teams at 88.9%, while their power play has been strong, converting at a 27.3% rate, fourth best in the playoffs.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have a strong penalty kill of 82.9% (4th) and are not far behind on the power play at 25.6% (7th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will meet the Carolina Hurricanes in an exciting NHL battle on May 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date May 24, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has been recording a 10-4 record, a .910 save percentage, a 2.13 goals-against average, and three shutouts.

Aleksander Barkov has 51 assists and 20 goals to lead the squad with 71 points.

Sam Bennett has averaged 16:44 of ice time per game and has contributed 4 assists and 9 goals.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sam Reinhart Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Frederik Andersen has a strong 7-4 record with a .907 save percentage, a 2.01 goals-against average, and one shutout.

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 1-0 record with a .891 save percentage and a 2.57 GAA.

Sebastian Aho has scored 74 points, including 45 assists, and 29 goals.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Seth Jarvis Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jalen Chatfield Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers have definitely had the advantage over the Carolina Hurricanes in their previous five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them and outscoring them 23-8 during that time. The Panthers have most memorably shut out the Hurricanes twice, including in Game 2 of this series on May 23, 2025, when they won 5-0. Carolina's only victory came on January 3rd, when they defeated Florida 3-1, but they haven't been able to produce a steady offensive effort against Florida's formidable defense and excellent goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky. With this previous history, Florida has a psychological advantage and a lot of momentum going into Game 3, while the Hurricanes will need to make a significant turnaround, particularly in special teams and scoring efficiency, to win the series.

Date Results May 23, 2025 Panthers 5-0 Hurricanes May 21, 2025 Panthers 5-2 Hurricanes Jan 03, 2025 Hurricanes 3-1 Panthers Dec 01, 2024 Panthers 6-0 Hurricanes Nov 30, 2024 Panthers 6-3 Hurricanes

More NHL news and coverage