How to watch today’s Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Pacers will host the San Antonio Spurs to open a thrilling NBA game on January 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

The Pacers have an effective home record of 12-7 and are eighth across the league in assists, getting 28.3 assists per game. Tyrese Haliburton is the top player, averaging 8.8 assists each game. Meanwhile, the Spurs have a 7-12 away record and have been strong in close games, going 4-3 in games that are settled by three points or less.

As of now, the Pacers make an average of 12.6 three-pointers each game, which is a bit less than the 13.7 three-pointers the Spurs usually give up. The Spurs make an average of 13.8 three-pointers per game, which is just 0.8 higher than what the Pacers generally allow.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will meet the San Antonio Spurs in an epic NBA game on January 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Accor Arena, in Paris, France.

Date January 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Accor Arena Location Paris, France

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Indiana Pacers team news

Tyrese Haliburton is hitting a stellar 44.4% from his shots and posting 17.9 points each game for the Pacers.

Myles Turner has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers every game over the past ten games.

Indiana Pacers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for season C, James Wiseman Calf injury Out for season

San Antonio Spurs team news

For the Spurs, Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.3 points per game and hitting 45.9% from the field.

Victor Wembanyama has averaged 2.8 three-pointers in his last 10 games.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jeremy Sochan Back injury Day-to-Day

Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The Pacers and the Spurs have battled each other five times recently, with the Spurs winning three games and the Pacers winning two. On the fourth of March 2024, the Spurs won 117-105 against Indiana, demonstrating their strong defense. In their game on November 7th, 2023, the Pacers won easily with a score of 152-111, showing how well they can score. Close games have been common, such as the Spurs' tight win of 137-134 on the 22nd of October in 2022. Both teams have proven they can be strong and change well, so this game is likely to be a close match. Indiana performs well at home, because of Tyrese Haliburton's skills. They might have an advantage, but the Spurs are tough in close games so it could stay close until the end.

Date Results Mar 04, 2024 Spurs 117-105 Pacers Nov 07, 2023 Pacers 152-111 Spurs Mar 03, 2023 Spurs 110-99 Pacers Oct 22, 2022 Spurs 137-134 Pacers Mar 13, 2022 Pacers 119-108 Spurs

