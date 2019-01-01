Ozil quotes Arsenal icon Bergkamp in cryptic future hint

Questions continue to be asked of the German at the Emirates Stadium and he has done little to quash speculation on social media

Mesut Ozil is continuing to keep everyone guessing on his Arsenal future after quoting Dennis Bergkamp in a cryptic social media post.

Questions have been asked of the German’s ongoing presence at Emirates Stadium for several weeks now.

A tumble out of favour in the eyes of Unai Emery has sparked the transfer speculation.

It has been suggested that Arsenal may look to move Ozil out over the summer, freeing up space in their squad and room in their budget as a lucrative contract leaves their books.

The World Cup winner has, however, offered no indication that he is looking for a way out.

It may be that he gets a chance to play his way back into contention for a regular starting berth, with his undoubted ability considered to be going to waste at present.

Ozil has stopped short of addressing the issue of his future in public.

His agent told Goal in January that there is no desire on the part of the 30-year-old playmaker to look elsewhere.

Ozil has appeared to hint at a prolonged association with Arsenal in his latest Twitter post.

Taking the words of Gunners legend Bergkamp and what it means to be part of the north London club, the enigmatic talent said: “When you start supporting a football club, you don't support it because of the trophies, or a player, or history, you support it because you found yourself somewhere there; found a place where you belong.”

If Ozil feels as though he belongs at Arsenal, then a summer departure can be ruled out.

That decision may, however, be taken out of his hands.

He was awarded a big-money contract extension in February 2018 as the Gunners sought to prevent him from hitting free agency.

That deal was done, though, during Arsene Wenger’s time at the helm and the Frenchman has since been ushered through the exits himself.

Ozil has struggled to deliver the level of consistency demanded by new boss Emery and paid the price for that, and a series of niggling knocks, with his place in the team.

He was not involved in a 1-0 defeat for Arsenal away at BATE last time out but will be pushing to come back into the fold for the return date of that Europa League last-32 encounter on Thursday.