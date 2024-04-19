This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Oxford United vs Stevenage: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League One match between Oxford and Stevenage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Oxford United will look to strengthen their League One play-off hopes when they welcome Stevenage to the Kassam Stadium on Friday.

The visitors are outside contenders for the promotion play-offs, but neither side helped themselves in their recent outing as Des Buckingham and Steve Evans' sides suffered home losses to Lincoln City and Burton Albion, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Oxford vs Stevenage kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 19, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Kassam Stadium

The League One match between Oxford United and Stevenage will be played at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, April 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Oxford vs Stevenage online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the League One match between Oxford United and Stevenage will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oxford team news

Right-back Sam Long and midfielder Marcus McGuane are both on four bookings each, but Long is expected to continue as an integral part of the defence as Fin Stevens has been pushed wide.

Mark Harris will continue to feature upfront.

Oxford possible XI: Cumming; Stevens, Long, Brown, Leigh; McEachran; Dale, Rodrigues, Goodrham, Murphy; Harris

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cumming, Eastwood
Defenders:Moore, Thorniley, Negru, Golding, Brown, Leigh, Bennett, Stevens, Long
Midfielders:McGuane, Brannagan, McEachran, Johnson, Henry, Browne, Smyth, Murphy, Edwards, Dale, Goodrham, Bodin
Forwards:Harris, Burey, Rodrigues, Goodwin, Woltman

Stevenage team news

Goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond, defenders Nathan Thompson and Terence Vancooten, and midfielder Ben Thompson are all at risk of suspension if they pick one more yellow card.

With Dan Butler suspended after the wingback saw red the last time out, Reading loanee Nesta Guinness-Walker is likely to slot into the XI.

Aaron Pressley would once again lead the line of attack.

Stevenage possible XI: MacGillivray; N. Thompson, Vancooten, Piergianni; Smith, L. Thompson, Burns, Guinness-Walker; Reid, Pressley, List

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ashby-Hammond, MacGillivray
Defenders:Burns, Piergianni, Sweeney, Vancooten, N. Thompson, Guinness-Walker, James-Wildin, Smith, Cochrane
Midfielders:White, B. Thompson, MacDonald, Roberts, List
Forwards:Reid, Pressley, Hemmings, Oliver

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Oxford United and Stevenage across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 30, 2023Stevenage 1-3 Oxford UnitedLeague One
October 5, 2021Oxford United 1-2 StevenageEFL Trophy
August 29, 2017Stevenage 2-6 Oxford UnitedEFL Trophy
March 25, 2016Oxford United 1-1 StevenageLeague Two
October 31, 2015Stevenage 1-5 Oxford UnitedLeague Two

Useful links

