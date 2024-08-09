This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Oxford UnitedGetty Images
Championship
team-logo
Kassam Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Oxford United vs Norwich Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipOxfordNorwichOxford vs Norwich

How to watch the Championship match between Oxford United and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Marking their return to the Championship after a gap of 26 years, Oxford United face Norwich in Saturday's fixture at the Kassam Stadium.

The U's defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in the 2024 League One play-off final, while the Canaries enter the new season under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Oxford United vs Norwich kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 10, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 am EST
Venue:Kassam Stadium

The Championship match between Oxford United and Norwich will be played at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EST on Saturday, August 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch Oxford United vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the US, the Championship match between Oxford United and Norwich will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Oxford United team news

Oxford boss Des Buckingham is likely to try out the likes of new arrivals Louie Sibley and Malcolm Ebiowei, though the duo may not be handed starts.

With Will Vaulks introduced in midfield, Mark Harris is tipped to lead the line of attack.

Oxford United possible XI: Cumming; Kioso, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Vaulks, Brannagan, Rodrigues; Goodrham, Harris, Placheta.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cumming, Eastwood
Defenders:Long, Brown, Moore, Bennett, Kioso, Golding, Leigh, Thorniley, Currie
Midfielders:Vaulks, McEachran, Sibley, Brannagan, Phillips, Dale, McGuane, Edwards, Goodrham, El Mizouni
Forwards:Harris, Goodwin, Rodrigues, Woltman, O'Donkor, Placheta, Ebiowei

Norwich team news

Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle is in contention for his Norwich debut in defense, while Jonathan Rowe would be considered in attack despite talks of a move away from the club.

With Jacob Sorensen possibly utilised at the back, Shane Duffy may need to start on the bench.

American forward Josh Sargent should feature in the XI.

Norwich possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Hanley, Sorensen, Chrisene; McLean, Gibbs, Nunez; Sainz, Sargent, Rowe.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gunn, Long, Mair, Barden
Defenders:Stacey, Duffy, Hanley, Doyle, Chrisene, Cordoba, Fisher, Hills, Warner, Tomkinson
Midfielders:Gibbs, Fassnacht, Sorensen, McLean, Hernandez, Nunez, Springett
Forwards:Sainz, Sargent, Barnes, Idah, Rowe, Kamara, Aboh

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Oxford United and Norwich across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 24, 1999Oxford United 2-4 Norwich CityChampionship
November 29, 1998Norwich City 1-3 Oxford UnitedChampionship
March 28, 1998Oxford United 2-0 Norwich CityChampionship
November 22, 1997Norwich City 2-1 Oxford UnitedChampionship
March 31, 1997Norwich City 1-1 Oxford UnitedChampionship

Useful links

Advertisement