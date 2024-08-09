How to watch today's Oxford United vs Norwich Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Oxford United and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Marking their return to the Championship after a gap of 26 years, Oxford United face Norwich in Saturday's fixture at the Kassam Stadium.

The U's defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in the 2024 League One play-off final, while the Canaries enter the new season under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Oxford United vs Norwich kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EST Venue: Kassam Stadium

The Championship match between Oxford United and Norwich will be played at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EST on Saturday, August 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch Oxford United vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Oxford United and Norwich will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Oxford United team news

Oxford boss Des Buckingham is likely to try out the likes of new arrivals Louie Sibley and Malcolm Ebiowei, though the duo may not be handed starts.

With Will Vaulks introduced in midfield, Mark Harris is tipped to lead the line of attack.

Oxford United possible XI: Cumming; Kioso, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Vaulks, Brannagan, Rodrigues; Goodrham, Harris, Placheta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cumming, Eastwood Defenders: Long, Brown, Moore, Bennett, Kioso, Golding, Leigh, Thorniley, Currie Midfielders: Vaulks, McEachran, Sibley, Brannagan, Phillips, Dale, McGuane, Edwards, Goodrham, El Mizouni Forwards: Harris, Goodwin, Rodrigues, Woltman, O'Donkor, Placheta, Ebiowei

Norwich team news

Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle is in contention for his Norwich debut in defense, while Jonathan Rowe would be considered in attack despite talks of a move away from the club.

With Jacob Sorensen possibly utilised at the back, Shane Duffy may need to start on the bench.

American forward Josh Sargent should feature in the XI.

Norwich possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Hanley, Sorensen, Chrisene; McLean, Gibbs, Nunez; Sainz, Sargent, Rowe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Mair, Barden Defenders: Stacey, Duffy, Hanley, Doyle, Chrisene, Cordoba, Fisher, Hills, Warner, Tomkinson Midfielders: Gibbs, Fassnacht, Sorensen, McLean, Hernandez, Nunez, Springett Forwards: Sainz, Sargent, Barnes, Idah, Rowe, Kamara, Aboh

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Oxford United and Norwich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 24, 1999 Oxford United 2-4 Norwich City Championship November 29, 1998 Norwich City 1-3 Oxford United Championship March 28, 1998 Oxford United 2-0 Norwich City Championship November 22, 1997 Norwich City 2-1 Oxford United Championship March 31, 1997 Norwich City 1-1 Oxford United Championship

